Mamata condemns Udaipur killing, says violence unacceptable

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

KOLKATA, June 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur and said violence and extremism are unacceptable.
"Violence and extremism are unacceptable, no matter what! I strongly condemn what happened in Udaipur. As law takes its own course of action, I urge everyone to maintain peace." Ms Banerjee tweeted.
Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor In Udaipur and posted videos online on Tuesday that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the historic city, a part of which was placed under curfew.
The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder posted videos online admitting to the crime and were taken into custody by police.
Meanwhile, the Bengal Imams Association on Wednesday also joined in condemned the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan and said "no true Muslim" will support such heinous act.
Demanding exemplary punishment for the assailants, Bengal Imams Association Chairman Md Yahia said in a statement a criminal, a murderer should only be known by his crime and either his name or purported religious identity cannot belittle the severity of the act.
The representative body of clerics also felt that for the crime of one two individuals an entire community representing one particular religion or tribe should not be held responsible.    -REUTERS


