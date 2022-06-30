Video
Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

US President Joe Biden (L) speaks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the start of a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29. photo : AFP

MADRID, June 29: President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced US reinforcements of NATO forces in Europe, saying the alliance is needed more today "than it ever has been."
NATO will be "strengthened in all directions across every domain -- land, air and sea," he told a summit of the transatlantic alliance being held in Madrid.
Biden, who was meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said the extra forces included:
- Boosting the fleet of US naval destroyers from four to six in Rota, Spain.
- A permanent headquarters in Poland of the 5th Army Corps.
- An "additional rotational brigade" in Romania, consisting of "3,000 fighters and another 2,000-personnel combat team."
- Enhanced rotational deployments in the Baltic countries.
- Two additional squadrons of the F-35 stealth plane to Britain.
- "Additional air defence and other capabilities in Germany and in Italy."    -AFP





