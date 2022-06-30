Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe



US President Joe Biden (L) speaks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the start of a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29. photo : AFP

NATO will be "strengthened in all directions across every domain -- land, air and sea," he told a summit of the transatlantic alliance being held in Madrid.

Biden, who was meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said the extra forces included:

- Boosting the fleet of US naval destroyers from four to six in Rota, Spain.

- A permanent headquarters in Poland of the 5th Army Corps.

- An "additional rotational brigade" in Romania, consisting of "3,000 fighters and another 2,000-personnel combat team."

- Enhanced rotational deployments in the Baltic countries.

- Two additional squadrons of the F-35 stealth plane to Britain.

- "Additional air defence and other capabilities in Germany and in Italy." -AFP







