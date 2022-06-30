Video
G20 head says Putin won't attend Bali summit:Draghi

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

ELMAU CASTLE, June 29: Italy's Mario Draghi said Tuesday that G20 chair Joko Widodo, Indonesia's president, had ruled out Vladimir Putin's attendance at the body's November summit -- a statement the Kremlin quickly rejected.
Indonesia holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year and Western countries have pressured Widodo to exclude Russia's president from the summit, after announcing in April he had been invited.
"President Widodo rules it out," Draghi told reporters at the end of the two-day G7 summit in Germany, to which Widodo was invited as a guest. "He was categorical, he (Putin) will not come.
"What may happen is a remote participation, we'll see," Draghi added.
The Kremlin reacted swiftly, with advisor Yuri Ushakov saying: "Draghi does not decide this."
"We have received the invitation and we have responded positively," Ushakov said, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.
"He (Draghi) has surely forgotten that he is no longer the host" of the G20, as he was last year, Ushakov added.    -AFP


