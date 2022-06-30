Nilphamari post emphatic victory

Naim Islam slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Chomir Uddin School and College, Nilphamari blanked Latif Municipal Seminary, Patuakhali by 4-0 goals in a final round match of the BFF National School Football championship held on Wednesday.

Apart from Naim Islam hat-trick with three goals in the 35th, 56th and 73rd minutes, Bappi Hasan supported him with a lone goal in the 47th minute for the winning side held at Outer Stadium adjoining the Paltan ground in the city.

In the day's second match of the fixture, Suti VM Pilot Model Government High School, Tangail split point Alhaj Amin Uddin High School, Madaripur when their match ended in a 2-2 goal draw held at the same venue.

In the proceeding, Abul Kalam Sabbir and Sadikul Islam score done goal each in the 8th and 43rd minutes respectively for Suti VM Pilot Model Government High School while Mehrab Ullah Raj and Zubayer Bepari netted one goal apiece for in the 37th and 46th minutes respectively for Alhaj Amin Uddin High School, Madaripur. -BSS

















