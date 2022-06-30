Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National Championship

Nilphamari post emphatic victory

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

Naim Islam slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Chomir Uddin School and College, Nilphamari blanked Latif Municipal Seminary, Patuakhali by 4-0 goals in a final round match of the BFF National School Football championship held on Wednesday.
Apart from Naim Islam hat-trick with three goals in the 35th, 56th and 73rd minutes, Bappi Hasan supported him with a lone goal in the 47th minute for the winning side held at Outer Stadium adjoining the Paltan ground in the city.
In the day's second match of the fixture, Suti VM Pilot Model Government High School, Tangail split point Alhaj Amin Uddin High School, Madaripur when their match ended in a 2-2 goal draw held at the same venue.
In the proceeding, Abul Kalam Sabbir and Sadikul Islam score done goal each in the 8th and 43rd minutes respectively for Suti VM Pilot Model Government High School while Mehrab Ullah Raj and Zubayer Bepari netted one goal apiece for in the 37th and 46th minutes respectively for Alhaj Amin Uddin High School, Madaripur.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena brushes off retirement talk despite Wimbledon defeat
'Brick wall' Djokovic, Murray eye Wimbledon third round
Nilphamari post emphatic victory
Wholesale changes in Caribbean T20i, ODI squads
Morgan happy to retire rather than be an 'imposter'
India survive scare in tense T20 win over Ireland
Police FC earn facile win over Muktijoddha SKC in BPL
Lyon bags five as Australia bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 in 1st Test


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft