Wholesale changes in Caribbean T20i, ODI squads

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the West Indies Men's squad on Wednesday for the upcoming three-match T20i series and the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh bringing numerous changes.

Experienced Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder and Shai Hope were dropped from the previous T20i squad that visited Pakistan last month. Among them, Pollard bid adieu to international cricket and Holder was rested during the home series.

Speedster Alzarri Joseph, the leading wicket taker of just-late Test series between Bangladesh and West Indies, regained white ball call alongside Keemo Paul and Devon Thomas. Left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy returns after recovering from injuries. Shamarh Brooks is the uncapped name in the side.

Nkrumah Bonner, Shermon Lewis and Hayden Walsh Jr are dropped from ODI squad and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is the solitary inclusion there.

Rovman Powell has been announced as the new vice captain of West Indies shorter version squads led by Nicholas Pooran.

The two sides will engage in three T20i matches set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16 respectively.

West Indies T20i squad: Nicholas Pooran (capt), Rovman Powell (vice-capt), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Dominic Drakes (reserve player)



West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (capt), Shai Hope (vice-capt), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd (reserve player).









