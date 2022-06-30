Police FC earn facile win over Muktijoddha SKC in BPL

Bangladesh Police Football Club recorded a facile 4-1 goals victory over Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra (SKC) in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Wednesday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

In the day's match, foreign recruit Christian Kouakou scored a brace while forward Mohammed Sheikh Bablu netted one goal for Police FC.

Burundi forward Sudi Abdallah netted the lone goal for Muktijoddha SKC. Forward Christian opened an account scoring the first goal for Police early in the third minute while Sudi restored the parity for Muktijoddha in the 18th minute of the match.

Christian again put Muktijoddha ahead scoring his second goal in the 26th minute while Bablu further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Muktijoddha SKC in the 44th minute of the match and after the breather he sealed the victory scoring his second and fourth goal for his team in the 90+1st minute of the match.

The day's win saw, Bangladesh Police Football Club raised their tally to 25 points from 17 matches while the Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra remained at their previous credit of 11 points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the first phase, Bangladesh Police Football Club edged past Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a solitary goal held at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi. -BSS







