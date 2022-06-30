Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Police FC earn facile win over Muktijoddha SKC in BPL

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Bangladesh Police Football Club recorded a facile 4-1 goals victory over Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra (SKC) in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Wednesday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
In the day's match, foreign recruit Christian Kouakou scored a brace while forward Mohammed Sheikh Bablu netted one goal for Police FC.
Burundi forward Sudi Abdallah netted the lone goal for Muktijoddha SKC. Forward Christian opened an account scoring the first goal for Police early in the third minute while Sudi restored the parity for Muktijoddha in the 18th minute of the match.
Christian again put Muktijoddha ahead scoring his second goal in the 26th minute while Bablu further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Muktijoddha SKC in the 44th minute of the match and after the breather he sealed the victory scoring his second and fourth goal for his team in the 90+1st minute of the match.
The day's win saw, Bangladesh Police Football Club raised their tally to 25 points from 17 matches while the Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra remained at their previous credit of 11 points playing the same number of matches.
Earlier, in the first phase, Bangladesh Police Football Club edged past Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a solitary goal held at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena brushes off retirement talk despite Wimbledon defeat
'Brick wall' Djokovic, Murray eye Wimbledon third round
Nilphamari post emphatic victory
Wholesale changes in Caribbean T20i, ODI squads
Morgan happy to retire rather than be an 'imposter'
India survive scare in tense T20 win over Ireland
Police FC earn facile win over Muktijoddha SKC in BPL
Lyon bags five as Australia bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 in 1st Test


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft