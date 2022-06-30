Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 June, 2022, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Tigers eye win every white-ball game before Asia Cup and World Cup

Donald advices Taskin not to compromise with pace, aggression

Published : Thursday, 30 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Sports reporter

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed speaks in a video message on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed speaks in a video message on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed joined the team on Tuesday ahead of three-match T20i series against West Indies. He stated that the Tigers are keen to grip every opportunity before the upcoming Asia Cup and the World Cup.
"Every match and series is important for us now since we have T20 Asia Cup and World Cup in recent future," Taskin seen to speak in a video message conveyed by the BCB. "We must play to win before such mega events. We must try to utilize these opportunities to fulfill our long term goals".  
Regarding his feeling after joining team practice after injury, he said, "I am feeling excited as I had a proper practice session with the team after three months. I had some inertia initially but everything went smoothly after the start".
Taskin had an intensive session with pace bowling coach Alan Donald. What the former Proteas express bowler advised to Tigers' speed machine?
"I wanted to know my rule as I just have come after recovering an injury," Taskin told.
"He told me, 'You are such a bowler who has to maintain the pace and aggression. Sometimes you become expensive and at times you will get many wickets. But you'll not be deviated from your rule. Your rhythm will be better with the progression of time," he revealed.
The quick has become matured over time but the wholehearted gentleman thinks that has a long way to go to be a complete pace bowler. In this regard he further said, "I still have a lot of lacking and weakness.  My aim is to overcome my limitations, make me a complete bowler and bring more wins for the team".
Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recently praised Taskin for his efforts to comeback and the level of dedication he showed. Taskin believes that such high notes from a player like Shakib adds extra responsibility to him.
"Shakib Al Hasan's complements added extra inspiration for me that I have to do better in future. Every series is a new challenge and every match has a fresh start. I must try to go forward keeping my basic process unchanged," he explained.
The three-match T20 series will kick start on July 2 and the following matches are slated for July 3 and July 7 respectively.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena brushes off retirement talk despite Wimbledon defeat
'Brick wall' Djokovic, Murray eye Wimbledon third round
Nilphamari post emphatic victory
Wholesale changes in Caribbean T20i, ODI squads
Morgan happy to retire rather than be an 'imposter'
India survive scare in tense T20 win over Ireland
Police FC earn facile win over Muktijoddha SKC in BPL
Lyon bags five as Australia bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 in 1st Test


Latest News
Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 9 as Zilhajj moon sighted
Russia calls for boosting ties between Caspian nations
Two children drown in Lalmonirhat
Syria to recognize Donetsk, Lugansk : Foreign Ministry
Housewife dies after gang rape in Kishoreganj, 4 held
Twenty people found dead in Libyan desert
Sitakunda fire: Writ seeks Tk 2cr for each deceased's family
Ukraine praises NATO stance on Russia
BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale
Flood situation may worsen again in northeastern region
Most Read News
Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden to join NATO
At least 52 inmates die in Colombia prison riot, fire
70 Russian diplomatic staff expelled in Bulgaria
BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River
People queue along a street to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas
ICT sector holding our hopes high
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Dengue cases keep rising
'Proposed budget for FY23 has poor allocation for WASH'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft