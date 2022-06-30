Tigers eye win every white-ball game before Asia Cup and World Cup



Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed speaks in a video message on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

"Every match and series is important for us now since we have T20 Asia Cup and World Cup in recent future," Taskin seen to speak in a video message conveyed by the BCB. "We must play to win before such mega events. We must try to utilize these opportunities to fulfill our long term goals".

Regarding his feeling after joining team practice after injury, he said, "I am feeling excited as I had a proper practice session with the team after three months. I had some inertia initially but everything went smoothly after the start".

Taskin had an intensive session with pace bowling coach Alan Donald. What the former Proteas express bowler advised to Tigers' speed machine?

"I wanted to know my rule as I just have come after recovering an injury," Taskin told.

"He told me, 'You are such a bowler who has to maintain the pace and aggression. Sometimes you become expensive and at times you will get many wickets. But you'll not be deviated from your rule. Your rhythm will be better with the progression of time," he revealed.

The quick has become matured over time but the wholehearted gentleman thinks that has a long way to go to be a complete pace bowler. In this regard he further said, "I still have a lot of lacking and weakness. My aim is to overcome my limitations, make me a complete bowler and bring more wins for the team".

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recently praised Taskin for his efforts to comeback and the level of dedication he showed. Taskin believes that such high notes from a player like Shakib adds extra responsibility to him.

"Shakib Al Hasan's complements added extra inspiration for me that I have to do better in future. Every series is a new challenge and every match has a fresh start. I must try to go forward keeping my basic process unchanged," he explained.

The three-match T20 series will kick start on July 2 and the following matches are slated for July 3 and July 7 respectively.











