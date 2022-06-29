Video
Produce Chhatra Dal leader Saif in public: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded that Saiful Islam Saif, former deputy general secretary of Chattogram Metropolitan Chhatra Dal, be produced before the public.
He made the demand in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday.
Fakhrul Islam said, "Police of Panchlaish police station picked Saiful in front of all the people, but the police did not acknowledge it. Searching all possible places, no trace of him has been found yet. Government has now resorted to more violent measures to suppress opposition parties and views."
"The disappearance of Saiful is a bad omen for the whole nation," said the BNP Secretary General and added, "Even before this, the police picked Saiful and shot him in the leg. He has been taken away in the same way again."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government has become violent in suppressing the oppositions in order to cover up its own failures in all aspects of running the state and perpetuate Awami misrule."
Mentioning that police arrested Saiful from the court compound Mirza Fakhrul said, "Leaders and activists at all levels of the party and his family are deeply concerned about
his disappearance."
The BNP Secretary General demanded that Saiful Islam Saif be brought before the people immediately.



