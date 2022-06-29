Women's involvement seen a key element in protecting oceans

Media experts, researchers, women rights activists have underscored the need for diverse women's participation and contribution to protect ocean conservation.

They strongly realize that women should be part of every issue with regards to ocean conservation and ecology-biodiversity protection including blue economy, ocean- based climate solutions in action, from offshore renewable energy to a clean-resilient maritime sector to achieve a true recognition of women empowerment.

They made this comment at a side event at the UN Ocean Conference 2022 titled 'Empowering Women: an Ocean Opportunities in Science, Policy and Blue Economy.

Paulina Chamorro, a podcast environment journalist, working with Brazil Radio called' Voices of the Planet' in the collaboration with the National Geographic for the last 24 years, said that women play an important role in protecting the biodiversity and ecology of the ocean.

"Women are the true advocates of mother nature so their involvement will play a key role to protect our mother ocean," she said.

However, she is also an active member of League of Women for the Ocean, is responsible for involving diverse communities to make aware of the ocean pollution and other ocean crises.

The organization has involved various communities including women, photographers, journalists, researchers and human rights activists.

Talking with The Daily Observer, she said that they are communicating with women and engaging them to raise various issues, including the rights of the fisher women, fighting to protect the marine eco area from the pollution and overfishing.

"We are making awareness about the bad impact of pollution and also advocating nature- based practices to ensure sustainability of the ocean," she said.

Basically we do bridge science by engaging environmental journalists and researchers focusing on ocean conservation and protection.

"Women's representation is very important, because we are the mirror, and through us people can see both the crisis and solutions that our planet is facing right now due to climate change," she said.

Maria Gabriela Vizental, a TV journalist from Argentina, America TV, said that engaging women in ocean conservation would open a new avenue of economic opportunities to women.

"We think that this is a true sense of economic opportunity for women that will ensure both economic empowerment and also social recognition by participating in ocean conservation," she said.

In this Panel of discussion, Bangladeshi Environmental Investigative Journalist Banani Mallick, representing The Daily Observer said that, female journalists contribute to knowledge generation and treat the issue in a different way.

Giving importance on women's representation in the field of environment journalism, she also noted that a country like Bangladesh where very few female journalists are working.

"The environmental field of journalism is male dominated and it persists for male reporters. Therefore the voice of the female journalists is missing which is very necessary. Because when we would engage more female environmental reporters, more women's issues will come up including a women's role in ocean conservation," said Banani who is the recipient of EJN fellowship this year.

"We are also contributing to nature and against the impact of climate change, sea level rising and other catastrophic situations by bringing up the stories of the most marginalized and vulnerable women and children living in the most remote part of the corner of the country," she said.

However, Helen Agren, Sweden's Ambassador for the Oceans, Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, said that women can play a vital role to protect the ocean by decreasing carbon emission.

"Women are good at taking care, and by nature they are blessed with many things which would help to the safety and existence of Mother Nature," she made this comment as one of the panelists in the sideline discussion titled 'Empowering Women for the United Nations Decade, of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development'.

However, she also noted that more women's engagement is needed in the field of science and technology to be part of the blue economy.

"When women would know more about science that would help more to conserve our ocean. We also need more women in conducting research works with regards to marine issues. What we witness is not the balanced representation. Women need more space and more power in ensuring their participation as a part of ocean conservation," she said.









