Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 1:02 PM
Form panel to find Padma Bridge conspirators: HC

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The High Court has ordered the government to form a commission to identify the conspirators who sought to undermine the Padma Bridge project by raising false allegations of corruption over the construction of the megastructure.
The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the order after hearing a five-year-old rule on the matter
on Tuesday, asking the authorities to form the commission within the next 30 days.
Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state, while lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission during the hearing in court.
Referring to the World Bank's cancellation of $1.2 billion in credit for the project, the court had previously asked on Monday why the global lender would withdraw funding in the absence of any conspiracy.
 "The Padma Bridge is a national asset. It is our pride," Justice Talukder said at that time.
"Those who stand against the nation's development needs are enemies of the state who must be identified. These conspirators against the nation must be tracked down."
On Feb 15, 2017, the High Court issued the rule on its own motion, asking the government to explain why an inquiry committee should not be formed to identify those who made the 'false claims of corruption' and bring them to justice.
The cabinet, law, home, and communication secretaries, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the inspector general of police were the respondents to the rule.


