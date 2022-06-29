Motorbike on Padma Bridge after installation of CCTV, speed guns: Minister

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday said the decision to allow motorcycles on the Padma Bridge will be taken after the installation of CCTV cameras and speed guns.

He made the remarks while speaking to the media at a programme in the

capital.

The government banned motorcycles on the bridge following a fatal crash on the first day of opening the

bridge to the public on Sunday.

Khalid Mahmud said, "The ban on motorcycles is not indefinite. After the installations of CCTV cameras and speed guns are completed, a new decision will be taken."

"The ferry will run as per the demand. Padma Bridge does not mean that other means of communication will be closed. Even yesterday (Monday) ferry was plying through Shimulia, Majhighat. We will continue ferry service as long as it is needed," the minister said, adding, "We did not stop the ferry, there are six ferries operating according to demand."

Responding to a question about the frustration of the launch owners due to the shortage of passengers, he said, "You cannot be disappointed in just three days. We are optimistic. Why are we building 10 thousand kilometres of waterways? There is a demand for it. The Prime Minister is not doing anything unnecessary. I think the launch ride will be more enjoyable in the future."

Meanwhile, motorcyclists on Tuesday demanded to lift the ongoing ban to cross the Padma Bridge immediately. They staged demonstration at the two ends of the bridge creating barrier to other transports.

A large number of motorcycles were seen waiting near the toll plaza at the Mawa end of Padma Bridge on Tuesday morning.

They were hoping to cross the river via the bridge despite the government banning the two-wheeler from plying on it.

Some even resorted to crossing the bridge through pick-up vans with their vehicles.

At the same time, Padma Bridge saw a drop in vehicles on 2nd day after motorcycle ban. No long queues of vehicles at the toll plazas were seen as the government ban on motorcycles entered day two.

As a result, the collection of tolls also fell compared to the first day of opening.

Tofazzal Hossain, an engineer at the Bangladesh Bridge Authority, said, "Seventy-five percent of the vehicles that crossed on the first day were motorcycles. As motorcycles were barred, the number of vehicles fell."

The government collected about Tk 2.75 crore in tolls from 61,000 vehicles in the first 24 hours of opening the bridge.

An official of bridge authority informed that in the second 24-hour period from 6:00am on Monday to 6:00am on Tuesday, 15,400 vehicles crossed the bridge.

"Tolls were collected a little over Tk1.98crore," he said.















