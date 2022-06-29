AL for EVM use in next nat’l election: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, talking to reporters after a meeting with the Election Commission officials at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The party informed this while taking part in a views exchange meeting organised by the EC at the Election Building at Agargaon in the capital on Tuesday.

After the meeting, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "There is nothing to conceal. We are loud and clear about our position. The use of EVMs should be significantly increased in the 12th parliamentary elections."

Obaidul Quader said, "The Election Commission has arranged meetings with political parties to discuss technical issues related to voting. We thank the EC on behalf of Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League for inviting us."

He said, "Awami League thinks that acceptance, neutrality and capacity of EC is important for fair and free elections. In addition, the EC needs to ensure responsible neutrality, ensure overall security and increase EVM voting."

Obaidul Quader further said he believes that BNP will join the polls in the end.

In response to a question from reporters, he said, "I have said before - I believe that the BNP will come to the polls in the end. We also want the BNP to come. We also want a competitive election. That is why we do not want a big party like BNP to be out of the polls."

"I will say one thing. Participating in election is the right of BNP. The government does not distribute 'opportunities' to join elections. If BNP believes in democracy as a party, they will take part in the polls."

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal attended the meeting, which is the third phase of meetings with political parties regarding EVM.

Thirteen political parties including Awami League were invited to the meeting.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "We have had two dialogues before, where many have said in favour of EVM. Also, many have directly said that they will not take part in the polls if EVM is used."

"We will take a decision after consulting all the political parties. Ultimately, it is the commission that have to take a decision," he added.











The ruling Awami League (AL) told the Election Commission (EC) that they are in favour of using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming national elections.The party informed this while taking part in a views exchange meeting organised by the EC at the Election Building at Agargaon in the capital on Tuesday.After the meeting, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "There is nothing to conceal. We are loud and clear about our position. The use of EVMs should be significantly increased in the 12th parliamentary elections."Obaidul Quader said, "The Election Commission has arranged meetings with political parties to discuss technical issues related to voting. We thank the EC on behalf of Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League for inviting us."He said, "Awami League thinks that acceptance, neutrality and capacity of EC is important for fair and free elections. In addition, the EC needs to ensure responsible neutrality, ensure overall security and increase EVM voting."Obaidul Quader further said he believes that BNP will join the polls in the end.In response to a question from reporters, he said, "I have said before - I believe that the BNP will come to the polls in the end. We also want the BNP to come. We also want a competitive election. That is why we do not want a big party like BNP to be out of the polls.""I will say one thing. Participating in election is the right of BNP. The government does not distribute 'opportunities' to join elections. If BNP believes in democracy as a party, they will take part in the polls."Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal attended the meeting, which is the third phase of meetings with political parties regarding EVM.Thirteen political parties including Awami League were invited to the meeting.Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "We have had two dialogues before, where many have said in favour of EVM. Also, many have directly said that they will not take part in the polls if EVM is used.""We will take a decision after consulting all the political parties. Ultimately, it is the commission that have to take a decision," he added.