Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 1:01 PM
Bus rams into Padma Bridge toll plaza barrier

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Our Correspondent

Army troops were seen patrolling the Padma Bridge to enforce law and order on the bridge on Tuesday. (inset) The damaged barrier of the toll plaza. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Shariatpur, June, 28:  Barrier of a toll plaza booth of Padma Bridge at Jazira-end was damaged when a speeding passenger bus rammed it on Tuesday.
The bus, belonging to 'Shariatpur Paribahan,' rammed the toll plaza at about 10:45am, bending the stainless steel pipes of the barrier at the toll plaza at Jazira-end.
The officials working at the toll plaza at Jazira-end first detained the bus but allowed it to leave later on seizing driving licence from the driver.
Sources at the toll plaza of Padma Bridge at Jazira-end said driver Md Rana drove his bus belonging to 'Shariatpur Paribahan' at a toll booth on Tuesday morning. Instead of taking the receipt after paying toll, he started driving the bus with high speed. Just at that time, the speeding bus hit the barrier of Booth No 3 with a heavy force, leaving the stainless steel-made pipes of the barrier bending. The officials working there detained the bus for a short period of time. Later, they allowed the bus to go seizing the licence of the driver.  
Contacted, Shariatpur Paribahan's Director Arshaduzzaman said,
"I can't say what happened to Jazira toll plaza of Padma Bridge. I will be able to tell you later on once I know the matter."
Jazia-end toll manager Kamal Hossain said the driver of a bus of 'Shariatpur Paribahan' drove his vehicle speedily instead of taking receipt after paying the toll on Tuesday morning. At that time, his speeding bus hit the toll booth barrier, bending the pipes around it.
Padma Bridge South Police Station's OC Sheikh Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman said they heard of the matter. However, no legal step could be taken as he did not receive any written complain.


