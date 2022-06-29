Farmers using unholy methods of fattening cattle ahead of Eid

In the hope of making a windfall profit during Eid-ul-Azha, some unscrupulous traders and farmers are fattening cows using hormones that are harmful to human body. These dishonest farm owners and a group of brokers are fattening cows by buying diseased or thin cows at low prices and applying drugs, toxic hormone injections and various chemicals to fatten them.

The Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on 10 July subject to the appearance of the moon.

According to sources, cattle traders are using yeast, steroid drugs and injections across the country. This is the method they have been applying for years to sell animals at high prices.

On the other hand, the prohibited drugs of cattle fattening are being sold from the pharmacy directly to the hats and markets. The unscrupulous traders are taking advantage of the opportunities across the country.

Doctors say that steroids laced animal meat causes a terrible affect in human body. It is suspected to be infected with a variety of diseases including kidney failure.

Cows are being infected with such drugs. As a result, many cows are dying following the consequences. There are high possibilities of loss instead of profit for traders.

Director General of the Department of Livestock Manzoor Mohammad Shahzada said, there is enough stock of animals for sacrifice, so not a single animal from outside the country will come for sacrifice this year. The amount of animals we are producing is surplus even after meeting the demand.

Along with the animals that were not sold last year Eid-ul-Azha, many livestock farmers have got suitable animals for the current year. It will be possible to meet the needs of the country's farms and households with livestock.

According to the Department of Livestock, there is sufficient stock of cattle like last year. This year, out of 121,24,000 animals, the number of cows and buffaloes is 461,1373. This number of cattle and buffaloes includes 424,04,93 fattened cattle and the number of domesticated cattle is 360790. The number of goats and sheep is 851,1596, of which the number of well-fed goats and sheep is 334,76,40 and the number of local cattle, goats and sheep is 418,26,58. Besides, the number of camels, dumba and other animals is 1,409.

Zinat Sultana, Deputy Director of the livestock department, said that animal statistics have been compiled for the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice from 6,81,532 farms in eight divisions.

Sources said that the using chemical which was done in secret earlier is now being done openly through the so-called veterinarians. Now even farmers from the villages are also involved in fattening cows. 99 per cent of the demand for sacrifice is being met by the country's farmers and ranchers. The rest is imported from abroad before the sacrifice.

A drug dealer on Kushtia Sadar Upazila Road told the Daily Observer that cow fattening drugs have been selling the most since a month before Eid-ul-Azha. This is because different veterinarians and farmers buy these medicines. It has also been alleged that those who have a few cows at home are also injecting these cows with these drugs for fattening. These cattle-fattening drugs are also widely used in Pabna, Sirajganj, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Jhenidah, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Barisal, Faridpur, Munshiganj, Manikganj and some other districts.

Consumption of meat of these animals poses serious health risks for humans, according to experts.

Pabna and Sirajganj are known for dairy farming and cattle-fattening practices for decades, thanks to vast grazing fields in the Chalan Beel and char areas. There are more than 15,000 dairy farms in Sirajganj alone. A senior official of District Livestock Officer in Sirajganj said bulk of the cattle fattened in Sirajganj and Pabna district are supplied to Dhaka and Chittagong for higher prices.

Sources said, steroids of Dexamethasone group such as Decason, Dexamet, Paradexa, Oradexason and Predexanol; intravenous drugs of Butaphosphan group like Catophos and Catasol, digestion and appetite enhancers such as Digimax and Potash, and other vitamin additives are sold at these shops.

Experts say that steroids are mainly used to treat asthma. But such drugs as dexamethasone, dexamethasone, betamethasone, periactin destroy the function of the kidneys and liver of animals. Water does not get out of the body. This water goes into the beef. Due to which the cows are seen to be fat.

Anisul Islam, a cattle trader in Shahzadpur upazila in Sirajganj district told the Daily Observer the price of local cattle has already been increased due to short supply. But, the demand for cattle has remained largely unchanged, he added.

Another cattle fattener Akbar Ali in Shahzadpur upazila the district said that "He has fattened 20 cows and those will be sent to Dhaka and Chittagong for sale. He expects good profit this year."

A senior official of District Livestock Officer in Sirajganj said bulk of the cattle fattened in Sirajganj and Pabna district are supplied to Dhaka and Chittagong for higher prices.

The use of hormones and steroids in fattening cattle is banned as per the Animal Disease Control Act, 2010.











