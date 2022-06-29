Video
3 Covid deaths, 2,087 new cases in 24hrs

Positivity rate 15.47pc

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

The country registered three more Covid-linked deaths with 2,087 new infections in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
The new figures took the country's total death toll to 29,145 while the caseload to 19,69, 361, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily-case positivity rate slightly increased to 15.47 per cent from Monday's 15.20 per cent as 13,489 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
The deceased included
two women and a man. Two of them are from Chattogram division and another from Dhaka division.
On Monday, the country recorded 2,101 cases with two deaths from Covid-19.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.84 per cent from Monday's 96.93 per cent as 200 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent. The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB


