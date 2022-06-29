Stop constructing new roads in haor areas: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the ministries concerned not to construct any new road in haor areas claiming that construction works of roads have disturbed normal water flow to the regions.

Instead, the PM asked the authorities to construct bridges in the area, so that water can flow normally.

The instructions were given at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic

Council (ECNEC) held on Tuesday in NEC Auditorium at Agargaon in Dhaka.

After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters that the Prime Minister said in the meeting that there will be no new road in haor areas. If necessary, flyover will be constructed to improve the road communication in the area.

Mannan said the bridges or culverts will be constructed to ensure normal flow of water to the haor regions where floods have damaged the roads.

The ministries concerned have been asked to take up special projects for the flood-hit areas in the haor region and the projects will be passed as early as possible, he added.

Mannan said that the haor areas have been hit hard as the construction works of roads have disturbed the normal water flow to the regions. "It should be kept in mind that haors should not fall victim to such damages while materializing any plan in the future."

The minister said during the recent flood, some roads were cut for easing water removal from the area. Those roads also can't be reconstructed. Instead, the authorities have to build new bridges or culverts at those places. If necessary, flyovers or underpass would be built in future to strengthen communication system there.

The PM has given instruction to undertake new projects for the development of communication system in the Sylhet region keeping the issue of flood water removal in mind.











