7 teachers express no confidence in DU Psychology Dept Chair

Seven teachers of Dhaka University (DU) Psychology Department submitted a letter of no-confidence to the Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman bringing twelve different allegations against this department's Chairman Prof Kamal Uddin.

The letter was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor's office on June 26.

Copies of the letter have been given to all the syndicate members including Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad and Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal. Several sources of the administrative building of the university and the members of the syndicate confirmed this matter.

The seven teachers who expressed distrust are Prof AKM Rezaul Karim, Dr Ayesha Sultana, Associate Professor Arifa Rahman, Dr Akib-ul Haque, Assistant Prof Chhanda Karmakar, Sanchari Pratibha and Faria Bakul.

Contacted, these teachers did not agree to give an official statement mentioning the matter as internal. However, they acknowledged the matter of submitting a complaint letter to the higher authorities regarding the irregularities of Prof Kamal Uddin.

The letter sent to the Vice Chancellor alleged the current Chairman of the Psychology Department Prof Kamal Uddin of misbehaving with the teachers and torturing mentally.

"This is severely hampering our personal, family and normal academic activities," the letter stated.

The teachers claimed some of them are extremely scared of the chairman.

They also brought allegation of financial opacity against Prof Kamal.

In this letter, these teachers said they lost confidence in Prof Kamal and sought justice investigating the matter.