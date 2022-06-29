Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

7 teachers express no confidence in DU Psychology Dept Chair

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Tausiful Islam

Seven teachers of Dhaka University (DU) Psychology Department submitted a letter of no-confidence to the Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman bringing twelve different allegations against this department's Chairman Prof Kamal Uddin.
The letter was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor's office on June 26.
Copies of the letter have been given to all the syndicate members including Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad and Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal. Several sources of the administrative building of the university and the members of the syndicate confirmed this matter.
The seven teachers who expressed distrust are Prof AKM Rezaul Karim, Dr Ayesha Sultana, Associate Professor Arifa Rahman, Dr Akib-ul Haque, Assistant Prof Chhanda Karmakar, Sanchari Pratibha and Faria Bakul.
Contacted, these teachers did not agree to give an official statement mentioning the matter as internal. However, they acknowledged the matter of submitting a complaint letter to the higher authorities regarding the irregularities of Prof Kamal Uddin.
The letter sent to the Vice Chancellor alleged the current Chairman of the Psychology Department Prof Kamal Uddin of misbehaving with the teachers and torturing mentally.
"This is severely hampering our personal, family and normal academic activities," the letter stated.
The teachers claimed some of them are extremely scared of the chairman.
They also brought allegation of financial opacity against Prof Kamal.
In this letter, these teachers said they lost confidence in Prof Kamal and sought justice investigating the matter.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 teachers express no confidence in DU Psychology Dept Chair
Rice prices jump 10pc in just five days on Dhaka duty cuts
Dengue: 21 new patients hospitalised
Covid: 1,685 new cases in 24hrs
Security steps to make PM's public meeting a success: IGP
EU releases  2m Euro to support flood victims in BD, India
7 killed, 3 others injured in separate road accidents
Condition of BD good when world in economic turmoil: Anisul


Latest News
More extreme weather events expected to pummel China in July, Aug
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day tomorrow
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
COVID surge: 9-point directives for mosques; restrictions on children, elderly
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft