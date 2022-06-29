Rice prices jump 10pc in just five days on Dhaka duty cuts

New Delhi, June 28: On June 22, Bangladesh came up with a notification that allows imports of non-basmati rice till October 31. This is for the first time that Bangladesh has started importing rice from India so early as there is a fear that India might put a ban on rice exports. Generally, Bangladesh starts importing rice in September-October.

On June 22, Bangladesh came up with a notification that allows imports of non-basmati rice till October 31. This is for the first time that Bangladesh has started importing rice from India so early as there is a fear that India might put a ban on rice exports. Generally, Bangladesh starts importing rice in September-October. There is a shortage of staples in Bangladesh as the Russia-Ukraine war and India's ban on wheat exports have caused the drop in wheat imports, while floods have harmed rice cultivation in the country this year.

"In the last five days, prices of Indian non-basmati rice have risen to $360 per tonne from $350 per tonne in the global markets. This has happened after the news from Bangladesh came in," said BV Krishna Rao, president of Rice Exporters Association.

Rising wheat prices and declining imports have pushed up flour prices in Bangladesh and put pressure on rice. In addition, early floods, storms and heavy rains have hampered rice yields, sparking fears of further volatility in rice prices. -The Economic Times (India)








