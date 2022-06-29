Video
Rice prices jump 10pc in just five days on Dhaka duty cuts

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

New Delhi, June 28: On June 22, Bangladesh came up with a notification that allows imports of non-basmati rice till October 31. This is for the first time that Bangladesh has started importing rice from India so early as there is a fear that India might put a ban on rice exports. Generally, Bangladesh starts importing rice in September-October.
Rising wheat prices and declining imports have pushed up flour prices in Bangladesh and put pressure on rice. In addition, early floods, storms and heavy rains have hampered rice yields, sparking fears of further volatility in rice prices. Prices of Indian rice, both in the domestic and international markets, have shot up 10 per cent in the last five days after Bangladesh slashed import duty and tariffs on rice from 62.5 per cent to 25 per cent prompting Indian traders to make a dash for export deals with the neighbouring nation.
"In the last five days, prices of Indian non-basmati rice have risen to $360 per tonne from $350 per tonne in the global markets. This has happened after the news from Bangladesh came in," said BV Krishna Rao, president of Rice Exporters Association.
Rising wheat prices and declining imports have pushed up flour prices in Bangladesh and put pressure on rice. In addition, early floods, storms and heavy rains have hampered rice yields, sparking fears of further volatility in rice prices.    -The Economic Times (India)


