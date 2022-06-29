Video
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022
Preparatory School and College distributes relief materials

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Observer Desk

Mohammadpur Preparatory School and College in Dhaka distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people in Sunamganj recently. photo: observer

Mohammadpur Preparatory School and College in Dhaka distributed relief materials among the flood-hit people in Sunamganj recently.
The authority of the school and college provided relief materials among the flood victims at Jatrapur, Raghunathpur, Mannanpur including 11 villages in the Shalla Upazilla of Sunamganj and Jadabpur, Shyamnagar, Mujibnagar, Momingar including 9 villages in the Khaliajuri Upazilla of Netrokona.
They also handed over the relief materials and cash money among 550 flood-hit families in these areas.
Students from different universities and local student platform voluntarily cooperated the events.  
Each packet contains: Rice - 3 kg, lentils - kg, mustard oil - 300 ml, chira - 1 kg, flattened rice - kg, sugar - kg, potatoes - 1 kg, salt - 1 kg , saline - 2 packets, cash 200 Tk.



