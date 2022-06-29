Three drug dealers placed on remand

Three drug dealers arrested with 4,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from city's Motijheel area were placed on a one-day remand on Monday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order after hearing on the remand plea.The three drug dealers who will face police interrogation are Humayun Kabir, Atiqur Rahman and Md Shahjahan.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested the three with 4,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from Fakirapool area under Motijheel Police Station of Dhaka.



















