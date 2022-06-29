Children aged 5-12 to be vaccinated thru birth reg

Children between the aged of five to twelve will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by Pfizer vaccine through birth registration. For this they need to register in the 'Shurokkha' app said DGHS official.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, said the information at a discussion meeting held in the capital on Monday. At the same time she called for following the hygiene rules at the sacrificial animal market.









