Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Children aged 5-12 to be vaccinated thru birth reg

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Staff Correspondent  

Children between the aged of five to twelve will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by Pfizer vaccine through birth registration. For this they need to register in the 'Shurokkha' app said DGHS official.
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, said the information at a discussion meeting held in the capital on Monday. At the same time she called for following the hygiene rules at the sacrificial animal market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Preparatory School and College distributes relief materials
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Children aged 5-12 to be vaccinated thru birth reg
Padma Bridge to transform Bagerhat’s tourism industry
Premier Bank chairman’s wife dies
Bhutan thanks BD's Fair Group for training its youths
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘good’


Latest News
More extreme weather events expected to pummel China in July, Aug
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day tomorrow
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
COVID surge: 9-point directives for mosques; restrictions on children, elderly
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft