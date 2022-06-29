Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Premier Bank chairman’s wife dies

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Observer Desk

Premier Bank chairman’s wife dies

Premier Bank chairman’s wife dies

Dr Momtaz Begum, wife of Premier Bank Chairman Dr HBM Iqbal passed away.
Momtaz Begum, a former member of the parliament, breathed her last on Tuesday (June 28) while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore, reads a press release. She was the vice chairman of Premier Group, vice chairman of Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology Board of Trustees and chairman of Royal University Board of Trustees.
Dr Momtaz Begum was a well-known women entrepreneur. She was the vice chairman of Hilton Hotels, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, member of the governing body of Premier Group.
Apart from this, she was the managing director of Gulf Medical Center and Bukhara Restaurant (Pvt) Ltd, director of Nowrin Electronics Limited, Bengal Tiger Cement Industries Ltd and Air Concern International (Ltd) as well as the chairman of Beacon Travels International.
The namaz-e-janaza Momtaz Begum will be held on 30June at Banani Jame Masjid after Zuhr prayers and at Gulshan Central Jame Masjid (Azad Masjid) after Asr prayers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Preparatory School and College distributes relief materials
Three drug dealers placed on remand
BGB distributes relief materials among the flood-hit people
Children aged 5-12 to be vaccinated thru birth reg
Padma Bridge to transform Bagerhat’s tourism industry
Premier Bank chairman’s wife dies
Bhutan thanks BD's Fair Group for training its youths
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘good’


Latest News
More extreme weather events expected to pummel China in July, Aug
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day tomorrow
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
COVID surge: 9-point directives for mosques; restrictions on children, elderly
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft