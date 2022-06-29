Video
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022
Home Editorial

Connectivity a must for progress

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

While addressing a function through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban, the prime minister reconfirmed that her government has been working to improve the connectivity throughout the country for economic progress and industrialization.

In full agreement with the prime minister, a strong communication network creates a huge scope for accelerating pace of development, industrialization and business. Thus, turns into a prerequisite for uplifting the nation.

In terms of establishing a wider domestic connectivity, the recently inaugurated 6.15 kilometre Padma Multi-purpose Bridge will connect Shariatpur and Madaripur linking the southwest part of the country to northern and eastern regions.

Unquestionably, the bridge will play a crucial role for rapid development of the once neglected southwest part of the country.

By bridging the gap with 21 southern districts with the rest of the country, it will fast transform the socio-economic scenery of the entire region.

Simultaneously, in terms of giving a boost to regional connectivity the bridge will undeniably play a key role linking Bangladesh with India, Nepal and Bhutan while giving pace to regional trade along the Asian Highway and Trans-Asian Railway Network.

From a diplomatic perspective, the PM has also reiterated - Bangladesh aims to maintain good relations and strengthen connectivity with all of its neighbours taking advantage of its exclusive geographical location in South Asia to ensure the development and welfare of all - including its own people.

The point, however, given a number of infrastructure projects to be completed by this year it is important to make clear why infrastructure connectivity within and between countries matters, and three main reasons are - economic growth, supply chain efficiency and resilience.

Once our ongoing infrastructure projects are completed - these will surely translate into higher productivity, gains in service efficiency, greater spill-over benefits of investments, and growth in trade.

In conclusion, as mentioned before, Bangladesh is uniquely positioned to take advantage of its strategic location in the Eastern sub-region of South Asia.  The country is on its way to become the centre point of different initiatives that seek to connect Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) with the ASEAN and other East Asian countries.

With increased trade, investment and connectivity linkages within the sub-region, Bangladesh can benefit from new markets, new import sources of high-quality and better priced products, and increasing opportunities for transport and logistics services. In addition, amplified trade can directly contribute to investment and job creation, in manufacturing, agriculture as well as services.

Given its unique geographical location in south-east Asia, we all expect Bangladesh to make the maximum out of this advantage through all its infrastructural connectivity projects.



