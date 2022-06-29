A June of despair and a June of triumph!

With the Padma Bridge we do have a reason to get a little effusive; leave aside the detractors and denigrators. Form an architectural perspective; this is a grand project that has come to fruition as the nation celebrates 50 years.



Padma Bridge is the moment, which celebrates a country that was once dismissed by global political elites, scorned by many and written off by noted economists.



The country, ravaged by war, had very little except hope. They say, hope can move mountains and although it does not happen overnight, for Bangladesh, that steadfast self belief, the tenacity, perseverance and never say die attitude has brought us to this moment when the nation is poised to move towards better economic standing.



June 23rd and June 25th: In the euphoria surrounding the inauguration of the bridge, another date, June 23, the day Battle of Plassey was fought and lost, seems to have been forgotten.



For centuries, Bangladeshis have remembered June as a month when the Nawab of Bengal lost a battle, then his throne and life due to treachery within his own people.



The Padma Bridge episode is no less thrilling than machinations related to Plassey as allegations of malfeasance rose during the fund ensuring part of the bridge construction. Large donors backed out, blindsiding the project, a bit like Mir Zafar's soldiers refusing to fire at the East India Company soldiers in 1757.



Anyway, we know the rest! The bridge will be a metaphor for Bangladesh - a country which proved many prognoses wrong, left detractors dumbfounded and emerged as a stable nation with an enviable economic growth.



Come to think of it, Bangladesh has never been predictable. She has and always will be the dark horse, the force, not perceptible immediately.



This country cannot fall within a set template and that's why Bangladesh disproved all the gloomy predictions made in the years after liberation.



Some said, this will be a bottom less basket - well, our foreign currency reserve is over $ 42 billion. Once this nation made headlines for natural disasters, poverty, malnutrition and gender violence. Today, Bangladesh is in news for her cricketing prowess, impressive social development, fastest expanding middle class, top quality garments, ships, motorbikes, electronic appliances and much more.



One other thing, when Covid first struck, international experts predicted 2 million deaths in Bangladesh. Some even predicted mass deaths in slums and shanty towns.



Do I need to give the exact data of Covid deaths in slums? Let me just quote one of the residents who was asked about Covid while using a communal toilet: amago eihane Corona naikka!



Talk about nonchalance about Covid! Yet, with that cavalier attitude, we disproved predictions made earlier.



Padma Bride is the icing on the cake: The bridge is a vindication from all those conspiracy theories; it is a testament to the resilience plus fortitude of Bangladesh.



Yes, this country still has many social challenges to overcome, corruption being the first, followed by cronyism. However, there are countless tales of people who used their entrepreneurial skills to start new businesses, giving world class service to the people, creating job opportunities.



The youth in Bangladesh are motivated to start something new and innovative, while those who are entering the job market are aiming high to lead multinationals.



We often hear many pontificate that if they found the right person locally then there would not be a need to hire foreigners. The questionis: where do they look for potential talent?



This country has talents who remain unsung because the selection system for top notch posts, either for multinationals or other business conglomerates, is not transparent. Let's talk about that some other time!



This bridge will inspire many new investors to go outside Dhaka and set up businesses, which will then trigger an employment boom in the smaller towns in the south west part of the country.



A tourism bonanza: It won't be a surprise to see a tourism bonanza surrounding the bridge. The launch owners who will see their business of river crossing fall should diversify and move to river side eateries, rest houses and mini resorts.



With economic prosperity, the 'weekend culture' has caught on in Dhaka with people going out of town on Thursday evening to come back late on Saturday or even Sunday morning.



The majestic Padma Bridge will certainly be the major pull for the next couple of years, leading to a total urbanisation of the communities and villages at the entrance and exit of the bridge.



The boat owners need not be disheartened either because the demand for pleasure rides, especially in the evening and rainy days will be high.



The bottom line is the bridge is not just for communication, keeping it as the centre point, plethora of livelihoods can flourish.



I won't be surprised if owners of large boats decide to introduce day long wedding cruises where the whole marriage event is held on the river with the bridge in the background.



To end, possibilities are endless; one just needs to think a little creatively.



Who will be the first celluloid actor to dance on the bridge? Well, let's see, I have several names in mind but it would be smashing if the authorities arranged a song for the coming Eid with stars from the glamour world on the Padma Bridge.



Looking at this engineering marvel, the heart fills with pride and a famous proverb rings true: large oaks from little acorns grow!

Pradosh Mitra is a social observer














