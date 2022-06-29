

BD finally opens bridge over turbulent Padma River



However, the authorities ignored the opposition plea and opened the bridge saying that the bridge will play a significant role in reaching succours to the people if the floods roll into the central and southern parts of the country. They said the Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna River inaugurated weeks ahead of the devastated floods in 1998, helped the government, private and non-governmental relief organisation to reach relief to the victims of the deluge effectively.



After the opening of the pride bridge, people remembered that it was the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who had organised the movement for independence in his long arduous political career and led the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971, in his absentia through his well committed political associates and hardcore lieutenants.



They have also witnessed how Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the policy makers, local and foreign engineers, foreign contractors, thousands of workers, defence forcers, law enforcers and political activists to successfully build the bridge over the most turbulent Padma River.



The inauguration of the bridge, made the 31 million people in 21 southern and south western Bangladesh to believe that they have got a new Bangladesh which knows no bounds in the hassle free movement throughout the country. They also witnessed that the bridge was mooted, constructed and opened by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasian, the eldest of the surviving two surviving daughters of Bangabandhu, who was assassinated with most of his family members my a group of misguided soldiers on August 15, 1975.



The people born after 1975, and went through a distorted history of Bangladesh liberation war against Pakistan, now have rectified the history taught to them wrongly. With inauguration of the bridge, the people have been convinced that the hierarchy is matter in politics and decision making in building the country.



The double-decker Padma Bridge not only establish the long-awaited direct road and rail communications between the capital and south-western parts of Bangladesh but also to contribute to greater connectivity and trade among Asian countries.



Built at a cost of over Tk 300 billion, entirely financed country's own fund, the double-decker rail-road bridge is the strongest possible milestone in its march to economic success in the last. Like the local pessimist politicians and intellectuals, none outside the country believed that Bangladesh, once a basket case, will be able built the bridge. On the first day of the traffic movement on the bridge a some of Tk 21 million toll was realized from the transports. It means the construction costs of the bridge having 100 years life span, will return to the government exchequer by next 40 years



The Padma Bridge will have significant economic impacts by cutting the travel time as well as freight costs, and thus bring prosperity for 21 districts in particular and the nation in general. It will also work as a key component of the Asian Highway-1, boosting economic growth of Asia and improving the country's standing in the continent.



In August 2009, Bangladesh joined the network conceived by the United Nations with a view to setting up regional connectivity among Asian countries via a highway system of over 145,000km roads passing through 32 countries. Bangladesh is connected with three Asian Highway routes named AH-1, AH-2 and AH-41 with a total length of 1,771km.



The AH-1, connecting Assam with West Bengal of India via Sylhet-Dhaka-Narail-Jashore, had two missing links: one is the Padma Bridge and another Kalna Bridge in Narail. After the opening of Padma Bridge the under construction 690m Kalna bridge is expected to be inaugurated by September next to remove the both missing links. The Padma Bridge will also pave the way for a new route for the Trans-Asian Railway (TAR) network, another UN initiative aimed at creating an integrated railway network across Asia. It would be the fourth and the shortest TAR route, which would link India and Myanmar via the country and ultimately become a part of a network comprising 125,500km of railway lines serving 28 countries.



Apart from contributing to poverty reduction for the south and south-western region, the opening of Padma Bridge will help turn Kuakata into a major tourist destination. The nation will also be able to make the most of Mongla port and under-construction Payra seaport, taking the burden off the Chattogram port, which often struggles to serve the fast-growing economy owing to inadequate facilities.



The opening of the bridge, built with exclusive government funds, has held the image of Bangladesh high in the world's political and economical arenas. It has also made many people in the country to wonder how, the government could have built such a mega project without the assistance from any foreign source.



Weeks before the inauguration laurels and commendations from foreign governments and their envoys started to shower. On the eve of the opening the United States congratulates Bangladesh on the momentous opening of the Padma Bridge. In a statement on June 24, it said: "Building sustainable transportation infrastructure to connect people and goods efficiently is important to fostering inclusive economic growth.The Padma Bridge will create new and important linkages within Bangladesh, boosting commerce and improving the quality of life. It is also another example of Bangladesh's leadership in promoting regional connectivity in South Asia."



Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif In a letter on June 24, extended his felicitations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of the bridge. "The inauguration of the bridge is an important landmark in the development journey of fraternal Bangladesh. It is also a testament to Your Excellency's strong resolve to carry forward Bangladesh into a phase of inclusive and sustained growth," Shebaz said in the letter.



The construction of the bridge took nearly eight years as it began on November 26, 2014 and was completed on June 22 this year. About 1,200 local engineers, 2,500 foreign engineers, 7,500 local workers, 2,500 foreign workers and around 300 local and foreign consultants worked day and night to build the bridge. The foreign engineers involved in the project came from 20 countries, including China, Canada, United States, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia, Germany, England, South Korea, Netherlands, and New Zealand.



The pre-feasibility study for the bridge construction was conducted by the Awami League government in 1998-99, followed by a long pause during the tenure of BNP-Jamaat government, which completed the feasibility study in 2003-2005, after a great deal of dilly-dally.



After returning to power for the second term in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina focused took up the project again, finalized its design in 2009-11, floated an international tender for the bridge construction. Uncertainty loomed large on the project due to local and international conspiracies. The World Bank withdrew its pledged $1.2 billion credit assistance on an alleged corruption. Accordingly, ADB, JICA and IDB also joined the World Bank's bandwagon and pulled out of the project. However, the corruption allegation was dismissed by a Canadian court.



Absorbing a heavy blow to her dignity on the global stage, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that Padma Bridge would be built with the country's own funds. Instead of hailing her political adversaries including local and global conspirators condemned her government for the unfounded corruption and discourage from taking the risk. They said it would be impossible to build the bridge without foreign assistance.



After braving a sea of man-made difficulties and engineering challenges, Padma Bridge has finally stood up as a miracle above the mighty Padma River.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer.











Bangladesh has opened its longest bridge to traffic after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it on Saturday, June 25 last, defying criticism from a section of pessimist politicians and intellectuals, who said the time was not congenial as the northern region of the country was under an unprecedented devastating floods.However, the authorities ignored the opposition plea and opened the bridge saying that the bridge will play a significant role in reaching succours to the people if the floods roll into the central and southern parts of the country. They said the Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna River inaugurated weeks ahead of the devastated floods in 1998, helped the government, private and non-governmental relief organisation to reach relief to the victims of the deluge effectively.After the opening of the pride bridge, people remembered that it was the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who had organised the movement for independence in his long arduous political career and led the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971, in his absentia through his well committed political associates and hardcore lieutenants.They have also witnessed how Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the policy makers, local and foreign engineers, foreign contractors, thousands of workers, defence forcers, law enforcers and political activists to successfully build the bridge over the most turbulent Padma River.The inauguration of the bridge, made the 31 million people in 21 southern and south western Bangladesh to believe that they have got a new Bangladesh which knows no bounds in the hassle free movement throughout the country. They also witnessed that the bridge was mooted, constructed and opened by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasian, the eldest of the surviving two surviving daughters of Bangabandhu, who was assassinated with most of his family members my a group of misguided soldiers on August 15, 1975.The people born after 1975, and went through a distorted history of Bangladesh liberation war against Pakistan, now have rectified the history taught to them wrongly. With inauguration of the bridge, the people have been convinced that the hierarchy is matter in politics and decision making in building the country.The double-decker Padma Bridge not only establish the long-awaited direct road and rail communications between the capital and south-western parts of Bangladesh but also to contribute to greater connectivity and trade among Asian countries.Built at a cost of over Tk 300 billion, entirely financed country's own fund, the double-decker rail-road bridge is the strongest possible milestone in its march to economic success in the last. Like the local pessimist politicians and intellectuals, none outside the country believed that Bangladesh, once a basket case, will be able built the bridge. On the first day of the traffic movement on the bridge a some of Tk 21 million toll was realized from the transports. It means the construction costs of the bridge having 100 years life span, will return to the government exchequer by next 40 yearsThe Padma Bridge will have significant economic impacts by cutting the travel time as well as freight costs, and thus bring prosperity for 21 districts in particular and the nation in general. It will also work as a key component of the Asian Highway-1, boosting economic growth of Asia and improving the country's standing in the continent.In August 2009, Bangladesh joined the network conceived by the United Nations with a view to setting up regional connectivity among Asian countries via a highway system of over 145,000km roads passing through 32 countries. Bangladesh is connected with three Asian Highway routes named AH-1, AH-2 and AH-41 with a total length of 1,771km.The AH-1, connecting Assam with West Bengal of India via Sylhet-Dhaka-Narail-Jashore, had two missing links: one is the Padma Bridge and another Kalna Bridge in Narail. After the opening of Padma Bridge the under construction 690m Kalna bridge is expected to be inaugurated by September next to remove the both missing links. The Padma Bridge will also pave the way for a new route for the Trans-Asian Railway (TAR) network, another UN initiative aimed at creating an integrated railway network across Asia. It would be the fourth and the shortest TAR route, which would link India and Myanmar via the country and ultimately become a part of a network comprising 125,500km of railway lines serving 28 countries.Apart from contributing to poverty reduction for the south and south-western region, the opening of Padma Bridge will help turn Kuakata into a major tourist destination. The nation will also be able to make the most of Mongla port and under-construction Payra seaport, taking the burden off the Chattogram port, which often struggles to serve the fast-growing economy owing to inadequate facilities.The opening of the bridge, built with exclusive government funds, has held the image of Bangladesh high in the world's political and economical arenas. It has also made many people in the country to wonder how, the government could have built such a mega project without the assistance from any foreign source.Weeks before the inauguration laurels and commendations from foreign governments and their envoys started to shower. On the eve of the opening the United States congratulates Bangladesh on the momentous opening of the Padma Bridge. In a statement on June 24, it said: "Building sustainable transportation infrastructure to connect people and goods efficiently is important to fostering inclusive economic growth.The Padma Bridge will create new and important linkages within Bangladesh, boosting commerce and improving the quality of life. It is also another example of Bangladesh's leadership in promoting regional connectivity in South Asia."Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif In a letter on June 24, extended his felicitations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of the bridge. "The inauguration of the bridge is an important landmark in the development journey of fraternal Bangladesh. It is also a testament to Your Excellency's strong resolve to carry forward Bangladesh into a phase of inclusive and sustained growth," Shebaz said in the letter.The construction of the bridge took nearly eight years as it began on November 26, 2014 and was completed on June 22 this year. About 1,200 local engineers, 2,500 foreign engineers, 7,500 local workers, 2,500 foreign workers and around 300 local and foreign consultants worked day and night to build the bridge. The foreign engineers involved in the project came from 20 countries, including China, Canada, United States, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia, Germany, England, South Korea, Netherlands, and New Zealand.The pre-feasibility study for the bridge construction was conducted by the Awami League government in 1998-99, followed by a long pause during the tenure of BNP-Jamaat government, which completed the feasibility study in 2003-2005, after a great deal of dilly-dally.After returning to power for the second term in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina focused took up the project again, finalized its design in 2009-11, floated an international tender for the bridge construction. Uncertainty loomed large on the project due to local and international conspiracies. The World Bank withdrew its pledged $1.2 billion credit assistance on an alleged corruption. Accordingly, ADB, JICA and IDB also joined the World Bank's bandwagon and pulled out of the project. However, the corruption allegation was dismissed by a Canadian court.Absorbing a heavy blow to her dignity on the global stage, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that Padma Bridge would be built with the country's own funds. Instead of hailing her political adversaries including local and global conspirators condemned her government for the unfounded corruption and discourage from taking the risk. They said it would be impossible to build the bridge without foreign assistance.After braving a sea of man-made difficulties and engineering challenges, Padma Bridge has finally stood up as a miracle above the mighty Padma River.The writer is Business Editor,The Daily Observer.