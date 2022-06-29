College student crushed under train in Narayanganj

A college student was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of Narayanganj on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nur Hossain, a student of Government Tolaram College.

Police sources said a train crushed Nur Hossain in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

It was learnt he was chatting with his friends while falling off the train.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Narayanganj Railway Police Station Mokhles confirmed the incident.