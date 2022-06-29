Video
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022
Countryside

Thrust on integrated efforts to build leprosy free society

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

A meeting on building a leprosy-free society going on in Gaibandha Sadar Upazila Parishad conference room in the town on Monday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, June 28: Speakers at a function here on Monday in the district underscored the need for integrated efforts by all sections of people to build leprosy-free society.
Most people in the society, they said, believe that leprosy is a curse and contagious disease but physicians of the modern time said it is the people's misconception.
The modern Multi-Drug Treatment (MDT) has reached the findings that leprosy has treatment, and it is completely curing, they added.
They came up with the remark while addressing a linkage building and advocacy meeting held in the conference room of Sadar Upazila administration.
Mobilisation and Empowerment of People living with Disabilities (MEPD) and the Leprosy Mission International- Bangladesh jointly organized the meeting. It was arranged under Gaibandha-Joypurhat Leprosy Care & Rehabilitation Project.
Chairman of Sadar Upazila, Shah Sarwar Kabir, addressed it as chief guest. Medical Officer of Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Office Dr. Manjurul Hasan and Disability Affairs Officer Akhter Hossain spoke as special guests.
It was presided over by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shariful Alam.
Among others, Senior Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, Upazila Cooperative Officer Hafizur Rahman, Upazila Rural Development Officer Tajul Islam, ,Technical Support Officer Keshab Chandra Roy and leprosy cured Abdul Halima also spoke at the meeting.
Dr. Manjurul Hasan said leprosy is an infectious disease that causes severe disfiguring skin sores and nerve damage in the arms, legs, and skin areas around the body. Leprosy has been around since ancient times and children are more likely exposed to leprosy than adults, he added.
Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir urged all to come forward with positive attitude and play significant role in building leprosy-free society by 2030, declared by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  
Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on overall activities of the project was made by Md Sariful Islam, area development officer of MEPD Project. He said, a total of 2,009 leprosy-infected patients have been detected in the Sadar Upazila so far. Of them 35 patients are now taking regular treatment from hospitals.
Those who have become disable due to leprosy, are being rehabilitated under the project through separate groups having registration from the Upazila Cooperatives Office, he added.


