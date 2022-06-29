Video
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022
Countryside

Livestock exhibition held in Magura

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

MAGURA, June 28: A livestock exhibition was held in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Magura Sadar Upazila administration and Sadar Upazila Livestock Department jointly organized the exhibition on Magura Government Boys' School premises.
Magura Deputy Commissioner Dr Ashraful Alam was present as chief guest at the inaugural programme of the exhibition with Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abu Sufiyan in the chair.
Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Nasir Bablu and District Livestock Officer Md Hadiujjaman, among others, were also present at the programme.


