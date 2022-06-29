Discussion on technology based jute production held in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, June 28: A discussion meeting on technology based jute, seeds and its production was held in the district town on Friday morning.

Ministry of Textiles and Jute, Department of Jute and Panchagarh District administration jointly organized the programme at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the town.

A total of 200 jute farmers from four upazilas joined the meeting.

Department of Jute Director General Mohammad Ataur Rahman was present as chief guest at the programme with Additional District Magistrate Jayshree Rani Roy in the chair.

Assistant Superintendent of Police SM Shafiqul Islam, Panchagarh Press Club President Shafiqul Alam and Additional Deputy Director of Department of Agricultural Extension Shah Alam Mia, among others, were also present at the programme.







