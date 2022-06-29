Four minors drown in four districts

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Sunamganj, Bogura, Chandpur and Gaibandha, in two days.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A minor child drowned in the flood water in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ariyan, 7, son of Shahin Mia, a resident of Hariharpur area in the upazila.

Local sources said Ariyan drowned in the flood water on the house yard at noon while playing at the corridor.

Sensing the matter, his family members rescued him and rushed to Jagannathpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Badruzzaman Ujjal, physician of the health complex, said the child had died before being taken to the hospital.

BOGURA: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amena Khatun, daughter of Aminul Islam, a resident of Parlaxmipur Village under Chikashi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Amena was playing beside a pond nearby the house in the morning.

At one stage, she fell in the pond while her family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Amena and rushed her to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Ashraful Kabir confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Humaira, 2, daughter of Habibur Rahman, a resident of Rupsamiji area under Dakshin Paikpara Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Humaira fell in a pond next to their house at around 11:30 am while playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.

GAIBANDHA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tawsif Ahmed, 3, son of Azizul Islam, a resident of Arif Khan Basudebpur Village under Ramchandrapur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tawsif fell down in a pond next to his house while playing near its bank at around 10 am.

Locals rescued him, but he died on the way to a local hospital.

Ramchandrapur Union Parishad Chairman Mosabbir Hossain confirmed the incident.







