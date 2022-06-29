Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, June 28: Three workers died after inhaling toxic gas after falling into a septic tank in Madhabdi Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as sanitary mechanic Zahid, 32, son of Ersahd Mia, painter Bayezid, 22, son of Nazrul Isalm, and Anis Miah, 16, son of Kawsar Mia, residents of the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Zahid, Bayezid and Kawsar were working at a building in Godaichar Afia Islamia Alim Madrasa in the afternoon.

At one stage, Zahid slipped into the septic tank when he tried to recover tool fell inside the tank.

Later, two of his associates also fell inside the tank when they rushed there to save Zahid after hearing his cry for help.

On information, a team of Madhabdi Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies of Zahid and Bayezid. Anis died on the way to a local hospital.

Sultan Mia of the Fire Service Station said the trio died by toxic gas which caused lack of oxygen inside the tank.

However, the bodies were sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge of Madhabdi Police Station Raqibuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.







