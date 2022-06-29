80 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 80 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Habiganj, Khulna and Narsingdi, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 66 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 31 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the remaining seven were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 21 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 14 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, two were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Five people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in Companiganj and Begumganj upazilas of the district in four days.

Police have arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from his house in Companiganj Upazila of the district for his derogatory comment over Padma Bridge on social media.

The arrested man is Abul Kalam Azad, 42, former general secretary of Charhazari Union unit of BNP.

It was learnt that on June 24 the BNP leader commented on an online news portal's news "None will be permitted to capture photos on Padma Bridge".

Following this, local police arrested him from his house on Monday.

Denying the allegation, Abul Kalam Azad said, "Someone made the comment hacking my facebook ID."

Superintendent of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam said he will be produced before a Chief Judicial Magistrate Court showing him arrest under section 64.

On the other hand, DB Police arrested four members of a kishore gang along with arms from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Jobaer Hossain, 20, Kamal Rinku, 18, Md Shamim, 18, and Md Asif, 18.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Noakhali DB Police conducted a drive in Globe Jame Masjid area at night and arrested them, said its Officer-in-Charge (OC) Saiful Islam at a briefing on Saturday afternoon.

He claimed that a total of five machetes and a mobile phone set were also seized from their possession.

The arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the DB Police OC added.

HABIGANJ: A mobile court here on Friday has arrested a fake doctor after conducting a drive in MK Diagnostic and Clinic in Chunarughat Municipal Town of the district.

The arrested man is Jafrul Hasan alias Dr Mohammad Tamim.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Rifat Anjum Pia and Habiganj Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon's Office Medical Officer Dr Omar Farooq conducted the operation in Chunarughat MK Diagnostic and Clinic on Friday and arrested the fake doctor.

It is learned that the name of the arrested person is Jafrul Hasan. He had been coming to Chunarughat for a long time with fake treatment using the name of Dr Mohammad Tamim.

A team from Chunarughat Police Station (PS) assisted the operation.

KOYRA, KHULNA: Koyra Upazila Fisheries Department has arrested three people in the district on Friday morning.

They have also seized illegal shrimps contaminated with waste during the drive.

The arrested are Rafiqul Islam, 53, son of Sadar Uddin Hawlader of Koyra Village, Alauddin, 23, son of Mansur Sana of Patharkhali Village, and Alam Hossain, 21, son of Shahajan Dhali of Batulbazar Village in the upazila.

It is learned that under the leadership of Koyra Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md. Aminul Haque, on June 24 at 7 am, they raided Ziader Junction, Kalipador Junction and cut fish in the upazila and arrested 3 people along with 5 polluted shrimps mixed with waste from the Sundarbans.

The captured shrimp were put on the ground with kerosene, and an administrative fine of Tk 85,000 has been collected from the 3 detainees.

Marine Fisheries Officer Bidyut Biswas and local Fisheries Extension Representative Dhiraj Kumar Roy were also present during the operation.

NARSINGDI: District DB Police arrested five people from Sadar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District on Thursday night for committing a robbery wearing police uniform.

Narsingdi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saheb Ali confirmed the information at a press conference held at 11:30 am on Friday.

The arrested are Joinal Abedin, 48, Jahangir Alam, 50, Md Rajib, 33, and Shahjahan Mia, 60, hailed from Brahmanbaria District; and Nazir Ahmed, 58, hailed from Cumilla District.

A total of two sets of police uniform, a pair of handcuff, a police belt, some cash money and a car used in robbery were seized from their possessions, said Saheb Ali.

Earlier on June 16, the robbers, wearing police uniform, beat a trader of Bhairab Upazila in Kishoreganj District named Akhter Hossain on the way when he was returning home riding on a motorcycle and took away Tk 27 lakh from him.

Later on, Delwar Hossain, brother of the victim, filed a case with Raipura PS in this regard, the ASP added.







