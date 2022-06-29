Sunken road causes public sufferings at Nabinagar



A motorcyclist crossing the flooded road in Nabnagar Upazila. photo: observer

According to local sources, more than one lakh people are undergoing untold sufferings in the upazila due to the sunken public road.

The 1.5km road ranging from Gangkul Haat of Konikara Pachwim Para at Shibpur Union to Konikara High School and Julipara area has now turned death trap.

Because of heavy rainfall and on-rush of upstream water, different points of the road got sunken, having dangerous potholes and deplorable condition. The road is the only way of communications for people of five unions in eastern part of the upazila. Rain makes the deplorable condition so worse.

CNG-autos, motor cycles and auto-rickshaws are plying on the road amid life risks. Accidents are occurring frequently.

Common people and vehicle drivers demanded immediate repairing of the road.

Shibchar Union Chairman M R Mujib said, contractor is mostly responsible for repairing the road.

Nabinagar Upazila Chairman Md Maniruzzaman Monir said, after recession of the flood and rain water, the road repairing will be repaired soon.

Victims hope that in order to reduce public sufferings the authorities concerned will rapidly repair the road.







