

The annual budget meeting of Kishoreganj Zilla Parishad















The annual budget meeting of Kishoreganj Zilla Parishad was held at Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town on Tuesday for 2022-23 fiscal years. Zila Parishad Administrator Md Zillur Rahman presided over the meeting. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Abdullah announced the total budget of Tk 21.80 crore. Local Government Deputy Director Mohammad Habibur Rahman, LGED Executive Engineer Md Amirul Islam, District Education Officer Shamsun Nahar Maksuda, Zilla Parishad Assistant Engineer Md Shamsul Haque Rakib, its Accountant Md Abul Kalam Azad, and all 13 UNOs of the district, among others, were also present at that time. photo: observer