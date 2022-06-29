Video
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in Gopalganj, Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two men have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Rajshahi, on Monday and Tuesday.
GOPALGANJ: A man was killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sohag Molla, 35. He was the son of Shahidul Molla, a resident of Chandradighlia Village in the upazila of the district. He was a truck driver by profession.
Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Tungpiara Express' collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the Haridaspur Bridge in Sadar Upazila of the district at around 12pm.
Truck driver Sohag was severely injured in the accident.
Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead on arrival.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
RAJSHAHI: A man has been killed in a road accident in Tanore Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Motiur Rahman Moti, 45, son of Moyez Uddin. He was a resident of Gubir Para area in the upazila of the district. He was a local mango trader by profession.
Police and local sources said a battery-run auto-van crushed into a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering at Chinasho intersection at around 10am, which left its passenger Motiur dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was received from them in this regard.
Tanore PS OC Kamruzzaman Mia confirmed the incident.


