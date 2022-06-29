Six electrocuted in six dists

Six men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in six districts- Sunamganj, Chattogram, Patuakhali, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Barishal, in three days.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A man was electrocuted in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ata Mia, 40, a resident of Nowahati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Ata Mia came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was selling jackfruit at Jagannatpur Bazar, which left him critically injured.

Later, locals rescued him, but he died on the way to a local hospital.

CHATTOGRAM: A young man was electrocuted in Banglabazar Jahajghat area in the city on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Imam Hossain, 28, son of Yunus Bhandari, a resident of Rahmatpur Village under Fatikchhari Upazila in the district.

Local sources said Imam Hossain came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working on a ship, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man was electrocuted while working on a coconut tree in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nuru Khan, 55, a resident of Nurainpur Village in the upazila. He was a day-labourer by profession.

Local sources said they saw Nuru was hanging from a coconut tree in the village at around 10 am, and later, informed fire fighting personnel.

On information, a team of fire fighting personnel went to the scene and recovered his body.

It was learnt that Nuru came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working on a coconut tree. While working, a bough of the tree fell on a live electric wire and he was electrocuted.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A poultry trader has been electrocuted in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Moktar Ali, 45, a resident of Binodpur Village under Monigram Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Moktar came in contact with a live electric wire at around 5 pm while he was working in his poultry farm nearby the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the poultry trader dead.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A farmer was electrocuted in Nachol Upazila of the district on Sunday Morning.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 40, son of late Shamsuddin, a resident of Amjoan Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ashraful came in contact with a live electric wire while returning home from a paddy field at around 11 am, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued critically injured Ashraful, but he succumbed on the way to a local hospital.

BARISHAL: An elderly man was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim Hawlader, 60, a resident of Khatialpara Village under Borakota Union in the upazila. He was a carpenter by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdur Rahim came in contact with live electricity at around 10:30am while he was working in the house, which left him critically injured.

Gaffar Hawlader, relative of deceased, also received injuries as he came forward to save Rahim.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdur Rahim dead.

Wazirpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Momin Uddin confirmed the incident.







