Helpless people get relief items at Kulaura

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, June 28: Relief items have been distributed among helpless needy people in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mir Nahid Ahsan was present as chief guest at the distribution programme held in Kulaura Upazila of the district in the morning.

DC Mir Nahid Ahsan visited the Bhukshimil School and College Shelter, Ghat Bazar Shed Ghar Shelter and Kairachak Government Primary School Shelter in Bhukshimil Union of Kulaura Upazila in the district in the morning and distributed relief goods among the flood-affected people.

Kulaura Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Safi Ahmed Salman, Prime Minister's Office protocol officer-2 Abu Jafar Raju, Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer ATM Farhad Chowdhury, Kulaura Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mehedi Hasan, Kulaura Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Ferdous Akter, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Shimul Ali, Public Health Engineer Muhsin and Bhukshimil Union Parishad Chairman Azizur Rahman Monir, among others, were also present during the distribution.







