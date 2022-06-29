Three found dead in three districts

Three men have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Pirojpur and Gazipur, in three days.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Jamu Mia, 45, son of late Barik Mia, a resident of Sirajnagar Village under Kalapur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Kakia Bazar area at around 9 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Jamu Mia went out of the house at dawn, but did not return.

He might have been slaughtered by miscreants at dawn, police added.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreemangal Police Station (PS) Shamim Or Rashid Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Imran Khalifa, son of Quddus Khalifa, a resident of Hoglabunia Village under Parehat Union in Indurkani Upazila. He was a professional motorcyclist.

Police sources said locals saw the body of Imran hanging from a tree in an orchard of the village and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assume that he might have committed suicide as he was frustrated for not paying back his loan money.

Indurkani PS OC (Investigation) Shamim Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from an abandoned house in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nadim Morol, 20, son of Khorshed Morol, a resident of Chupair Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Nadim hanging from the ceiling in an abandoned house beside the Kaliganj- Dolan Road at around 2pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Kaliganj PS in this regard.

Sub-Inspector of Kaliganj PS Shamim Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.







