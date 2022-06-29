Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Housewife ‘beaten to death’ in Noakhali

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, June 28: A housewife was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Merina Akhter, 24, was the wife of Mohiuddin, a resident of Maizchara Village in the upazila.
Jahanara Begum, the deceased's mother-in-law, said she found Merina lying on the house yard in an unconscious state. Later, they took her to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex on suspicion that she might have taken poison.
Merina was declared dead at the hospital on arrival.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Halima Akhter said they did not find any sign of poisoning or injury marks in the deceased's body during initial examination. The reason behind her death could be known upon receiving the autopsy report.
Earlier in the morning, Merina and her husband locked into an altercation centring on talking over mobile phone.
However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.
Merina's father Akber Hossain said her daughter and Mohiuddin got married five years back.
Mohiuddin had been torturing Merina since the      marriage.
Officer-in-Charge of Hatiya Police Station Amir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
College student crushed under train in Narayanganj
Thrust on integrated efforts to build leprosy free society
Livestock exhibition held in Magura
Discussion on technology based jute production held in Panchagarh
Four minors drown in four districts
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
80 detained on different charges in five districts
Sunken road causes public sufferings at Nabinagar


Latest News
More extreme weather events expected to pummel China in July, Aug
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day Thursday
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
COVID surge: 9-point directives for mosques; restrictions on children, elderly
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft