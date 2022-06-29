Housewife ‘beaten to death’ in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, June 28: A housewife was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Merina Akhter, 24, was the wife of Mohiuddin, a resident of Maizchara Village in the upazila.

Jahanara Begum, the deceased's mother-in-law, said she found Merina lying on the house yard in an unconscious state. Later, they took her to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex on suspicion that she might have taken poison.

Merina was declared dead at the hospital on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Halima Akhter said they did not find any sign of poisoning or injury marks in the deceased's body during initial examination. The reason behind her death could be known upon receiving the autopsy report.

Earlier in the morning, Merina and her husband locked into an altercation centring on talking over mobile phone.

However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

Merina's father Akber Hossain said her daughter and Mohiuddin got married five years back.

Mohiuddin had been torturing Merina since the marriage.

Officer-in-Charge of Hatiya Police Station Amir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.







