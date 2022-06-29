Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Naogaon and Natore, in recent times.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hasanur Rahman, 15, son of Azizul Haque, a resident of Shyampur Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Hasanur Rahman committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his bedroom in the afternoon as his father refused to buy him a motorcycle. Being informed, police recovered the body. Kashipur Union Parishad Chairman Moniruzzaman Manik confirmed the incident.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A youth has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Hasanul Alam, 28, son of Md Ferdous Hossain, was a resident of Kharampur Village under Umar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hasanul was a drug addict. His wife divorced him about a week back due to his addiction. He had been frustrated since then.

However, Hasanul hanged himself from a mango tree nearby the house at dawn.

Locals saw his hanging body and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers also recovered a suicide note from the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident.

NATORE: A construction worker has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Singra Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 21, son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Ningoin Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Monir committed suicide by hanging himself with a shaft from the ceiling of his bed room out of huff with his mother.

Earlier, he had an altercation with his mother. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Singra PS OC Noor-e-Alom Siddqui confirmed the incident.











