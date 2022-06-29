

20-village people suffer for muddy road in Naogaon

Due to this 1km muddy road, people of over 20 villages including 15 villages in Porsha are facing untold sufferings this rainy season. The road can be communicated somehow in the dry season. But in the rainy season it usually turns useless.

Now people of about 15 villages in Porsha including Boram, Dewlia, Murshidpur, Fulbari, Karidah, Chaiterparh, Sirajpur, Chhatakatkoil and Gundoil are communicating by rounding about 10km road stretches.

People of Mohadevpur Upazila's Mirzapore, Sagoril, Gahli, Haturh, Mahishabatan and different villages are also taking the 10km extra rounding trouble to communicate.

Besides, students of Karidah High School in Porsha Upazila, who also belong to Mohadevpur Upazila are used to comminute on the 1km muddy road. But they are also sharing troubles while rounding extra 10km.

A visit found the pucca road ranging from Gahli Mor to Sagoril Mor in Mohadebpur. But only 500-metre of muddy road is ranging from Sagoril Mor to Gundoil Bridge. Another about 500-metre muddy road is stretching from Gundoil Government Primary School in Porsha Upazila to Gundoil Bridge.

The 1km road comprising two upazilas is getting their thousands of people into uttered communication troubles every day.

When contacted, Mohadevpur Upazila Engineer Suman Mahmud said, of all roads in the upazila, only this portion of one-kilometre road is still lying raw. But a proposal has been sent for metalizing it immediately.

Porsha Upazila Chairman Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury said, local MP and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Mazumdar has been requested to arrange metalizing the muddy road portion located in Porsha Upazila up to Gundoil Ghat. He has given assurance of cementing it soon.











