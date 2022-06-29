Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

20-village people suffer for muddy road in Naogaon

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Our Correspondent

20-village people suffer for muddy road in Naogaon

20-village people suffer for muddy road in Naogaon

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, June 28: A one kilometre-long muddy road across border of Mohadevpur and Porsha upazilas of the district is causing immense sufferings to people. The one-kilometre road is located at Gundoil Ghat of the two-upazila border.
Due to this 1km muddy road, people of over 20 villages including 15 villages in Porsha are facing untold sufferings this rainy season. The road can be communicated somehow in the dry season. But in the rainy season it usually turns useless.
Now people of about 15 villages in Porsha including Boram, Dewlia, Murshidpur, Fulbari, Karidah, Chaiterparh, Sirajpur, Chhatakatkoil and Gundoil are communicating by rounding about 10km road stretches.
People of Mohadevpur Upazila's Mirzapore, Sagoril, Gahli, Haturh, Mahishabatan and different villages are also taking the 10km extra rounding trouble to communicate.
Besides, students of Karidah High School in Porsha Upazila, who also belong to Mohadevpur Upazila are used to comminute on the 1km muddy road. But they are also sharing troubles while rounding extra 10km.
A visit found the pucca road ranging from Gahli Mor to Sagoril Mor in Mohadebpur. But only 500-metre of muddy road is ranging from Sagoril Mor to Gundoil Bridge. Another about 500-metre muddy road is stretching from Gundoil Government Primary School in Porsha Upazila to Gundoil Bridge.
The 1km road comprising two upazilas is getting their thousands of people into uttered communication troubles every day.
When contacted, Mohadevpur Upazila Engineer Suman Mahmud said, of all roads in the upazila, only this portion of one-kilometre road is still lying raw. But a proposal has been sent for metalizing it immediately.
Porsha Upazila Chairman Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury said, local MP and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Mazumdar has been requested to arrange metalizing the muddy road portion located in Porsha Upazila up to Gundoil Ghat. He has given assurance of cementing it soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
College student crushed under train in Narayanganj
Thrust on integrated efforts to build leprosy free society
Livestock exhibition held in Magura
Discussion on technology based jute production held in Panchagarh
Four minors drown in four districts
Three die falling into septic tank in Narsingdi
80 detained on different charges in five districts
Sunken road causes public sufferings at Nabinagar


Latest News
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day Thursday
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
COVID surge: 9-point directives for mosques; restrictions on children, elderly
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Infinix brings Note 12
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]d.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft