Cash-starved Sri Lanka to end fuel duopoly to ease shortages

COLOMBO, June 28: Sri Lanka will allow companies from oil-producing countries to import and sell fuel, the power and energy minister said on Tuesday, ending a duopoly as it tries to overcome a shortage of petrol and diesel that is exacerbating an economic crisis.

The Cabinet decision came as the minister, Kanchana Wijesekera, headed to Qatar and a colleague was due to arrive in Russia on Sunday for talks on energy deals with officials there.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since its independence, with foreign exchange reserves at a record low of $1.92 billion, according to the Central Bank, though analysts estimate a lower level of useable funds.

The island of 22 million people is struggling to pay for essential imports of food, medicine and, most critically, fuel.

Sri Lanka's economy contracted by 1.6% in January to March, data released by the statistics department on Tuesday showed, and analysts said higher inflation and political uncertainty could lead to up to a 5% contraction in growth during the second quarter.

The government closed urban schools for about two weeks from Tuesday and allowed fuel supplies only to services deemed essential like health, trains and buses as stocks would only last only a week or so based on regular demand.

"Cabinet approval was granted to open up the fuel import and retail sales market to companies from oil-producing nations," Wijesekera said on Twitter.

They will be selected on the ability to import fuel and operate without forex requirements from the CBSL (central bank) and banks for the first few months of operations."

The state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) controls about 80% of the fuel market and Lanka IOC, a unit of Indian Oil Corporation, the rest.

The Cabinet also allowed bunkering companies registered with the government to import jet fuel so that flights are not disrupted, the government said in a statement.

Sri Lanka needs about 1.2 million litres of so-called A1 jet fuel a day to supply airlines but the CPC has been unable to meet the requirement, the government said.

Wijesekera flew to Qatar late on Monday night while Education Minister Susil Premajayanth is due to arrive in Russia on July 3.

Wijesekera hopes to find a long-term fuel supplier in Qatar who is "willing to work with Sri Lanka's foreign exchange and other challenges", said a ministry official, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to media.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Twitter he met the Russian ambassador, Yuri Materiy, on Monday. Sri Lanka last month bought 90,000 tonnes of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced Tuesday it was opening its oil market to foreign competition, a day after chronic fuel shortages forced a nationwide halt to petrol and diesel sales.

The South Asian island country is suffering an unprecedented economic crisis because it cannot afford to import essentials, including enough oil and gas to meet energy needs.

Lengthy blackouts are now a feature of daily life, while motorists have been forced to wait in daylong queues for scarce supplies of petrol.

A rationing system has been in effect but on Monday night the government banned fuel sales for two weeks to conserve Sri Lanka's limited stockpiles for emergencies.

Ministers said the crisis had made it an appropriate time to allow market entry from firms in oil-producing nations "to enable them to import and sell fuel using their funds", a cabinet statement said Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's oil industry was nationalised in 1961, though a third of the market was granted to a local unit of India's state-owned oil and gas company in 2003.

Despite the sales ban, long queues of vehicles were seen outside pumping stations on Monday with motorists hoping to top up whenever supplies resumed.

The government has dispatched ministers to Russia and Qatar to source discounted oil, while President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this week met with Moscow's envoy in Sri Lanka to discuss fuel and other imports.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and is currently in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund. -REUTERS, AFP












