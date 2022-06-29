Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

LAFC confirms 12-month Bale deal with options through 2024

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

LAFC confirms 12-month Bale deal with options through 2024

LAFC confirms 12-month Bale deal with options through 2024

LOS ANGELES, JUNE 28: Wales captain Gareth Bale has signed a 12-month contract with Los Angeles FC that features options through 2024, the Major League Soccer squad announced Monday.
Bale confirmed his plans on social media over the weekend after his departure from Spanish giants Real Madrid.
"I am extremely excited for this move to LAFC," Bale said.
"This is the right place for me and my family and the right time in my career and I cannot wait to get started working with the team and getting ready to win more trophies in Los Angeles."
The 32-year-old forward, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, spent nine years with Real Madrid.
"Gareth is one of the most dynamic and exciting players of his generation," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said. "Adding a player who brings his talent and experience at the highest levels is an incredible opportunity to improve our club.
"It's clear that Gareth is highly motivated to continue to win trophies and we are elated that he has made the choice to join LAFC and help lead us in our ultimate goal of winning championships."
Bale has made 105 appearances for Wales since 2006, scoring 28 goals and contributing 22 assists. He sparked Wales into this year's Qatar World Cup, their first appearance in 64 years.
The Cardiff native made his professional debut at age 16 in 2006 for Southampton in the English Championship before joining Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2007, scoring 42 goals in 146 appearances through 2013, when he joined Real Madrid.
With the La Liga club, Bale scored 106 goals and assisted on 67 others in 258 appearances as Real Madrid made a stunning trophy haul, collecting hardware 19 times.
"There are simply not many players in the world who can have an impact on a match like Gareth Bale," LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said. "He can be dangerous in so many different ways and we expect him to complement what we believe is already a strong team from the moment he arrives.
"His knowledge of the game and experience in playing in big games will be invaluable for our club."
Bale is expected to attend an LAFC home match on Wednesday against Dallas and a likely debut match would be the Black and Gold's July 8 home game against the Los Angeles Galaxy in the local derby.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandinho returns to Brazil's Athletico Paranaense
LAFC confirms 12-month Bale deal with options through 2024
Loew tips Goetze for Germany recall after Frankfurt move
Serena returns at Wimbledon as Nadal eyes next leg of Slam
French minister apologises for Champions League chaos
Shakib upbeat to win T20 series despite Test whitewash
Sri Lanka turn to spin in bid to inflict more pain on Australia
Swadhinata KS stuns 10-man Saif SC in BPL


Latest News
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day Thursday
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
COVID surge: 9-point directives for mosques; restrictions on children, elderly
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Infinix brings Note 12
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft