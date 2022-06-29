Loew tips Goetze for Germany recall after Frankfurt move

BERLIN, JUNE 28: World Cup winner Mario Goetze has been tipped for a Germany recall by former national team coach Joachim Loew after returning to the Bundesliga by signing for Champions League side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Goetze completed his transfer from Dutch Eredivisie runners-up PSV Eindhoven by signing a three-year contract.

"I'm really looking forward to playing for Eintracht Frankfurt," said Goetze, who scored an extra-time winner in Germany's victory over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final.

"The club has developed incredibly and embarked on an exciting, ambitious path which I am glad to be a part of."

Frankfurt have qualified for the Champions League for the first time since losing the 1960 European Cup final to Real Madrid after winning the Europa League last season.

Sporting director Markus Kroesche said Goetze turned down "numerous offers" in order to join Frankfurt. -AFP







