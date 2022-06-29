Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Serena returns at Wimbledon as Nadal eyes next leg of Slam

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

US player Serena Williams eyes the ball as she returns it to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo and Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova during her round of 8 women's doubles tennis match, that she plays with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, on day three, of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 21, 2022. photo: AFP

US player Serena Williams eyes the ball as she returns it to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo and Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova during her round of 8 women's doubles tennis match, that she plays with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, on day three, of the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England on June 21, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, JUNE 28: Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon after a year away on Tuesday as Rafael Nadal begins his quest to win the third leg of a potential calendar Grand Slam.
Women's top seed Iga Swiatek, who has won her past six tournaments, will kick off proceedings on Centre Court at 1330 local time (1230 GMT) against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.
But the main focus will be on seven-time champion Williams, who faces unseeded Harmony Tan of France in her first singles match since an injury forced her to pull out of her first-round match last year.
Williams, 40, won the last of her Wimbledon singles titles six years ago but reached the final in 2018 and 2019.
The American, who was given a wildcard for this year's tournament, is stuck on 23 Grand Slam singles wins -- agonisingly one short of Margaret Court's all-time record.
Doubts had been growing about whether Williams -- who has slumped to 1,204th in the world after her period of inaction, would return to the sport.
But she warmed up by teaming up with Ons Jabeur in the doubles at Eastbourne last week and Wimbledon is widely considered her best chance of winning an elusive 24th Grand Slam.
- Nadal eyes calendar slam-
Nadal is halfway to winning all four majors this year after following up his Australian Open triumph by winning his 14th French Open title.
No man has achieved the feat since Ron Laver in 1969, with Novak Djokovic falling just short last year when he lost in the final of the US Open.
The Spaniard's win at Roland Garros earlier this month took him to 22 Grand Slam singles titles -- two clear of Djokovic and Roger Federer.
Nadal won the most recent of his two Wimbledon titles in 2010, having captured his first with an epic triumph over Federer two years earlier.
There was a question mark over his durability for the two weeks at Wimbledon having played the entire French Open with his troublesome left foot anaesthetised.
The 36-year-old second seed has since undergone a course of radiofrequency stimulation, a treatment aimed at reducing nerve pain in his foot.
"I can walk normal most of the days, almost every single day," said Nadal, who faces Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in his opening match.
"When I wake up, I don't have this pain that I was having for the last year and a half."
Swiatek's last match was a comprehensive victory against Coco Gauff in the French Open final -- her 35th consecutive win.
Wimbledon will test the Polish top seed's ability to keep the run going. Reaching the fourth round last year was her best performance, even though she was junior champion in 2018.
"Grass is always tricky," said the 21-year-old. "I actually like the part that I have no expectations there. It's something kind of refreshing."
Other players in action in the women's draw on Tuesday include 2019 champion Simona Halep, who is the 16th seed this year, and last year's beaten finalist, Karolina Pliskova.
On the men's side, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Switzerland's Alexander Ritschard while 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini, the eighth seed, plays Chile's Cristian Garin.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandinho returns to Brazil's Athletico Paranaense
LAFC confirms 12-month Bale deal with options through 2024
Loew tips Goetze for Germany recall after Frankfurt move
Serena returns at Wimbledon as Nadal eyes next leg of Slam
French minister apologises for Champions League chaos
Shakib upbeat to win T20 series despite Test whitewash
Sri Lanka turn to spin in bid to inflict more pain on Australia
Swadhinata KS stuns 10-man Saif SC in BPL


Latest News
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day Thursday
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
COVID surge: 9-point directives for mosques; restrictions on children, elderly
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Infinix brings Note 12
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft