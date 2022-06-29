Swadhinata KS stuns 10-man Saif SC in BPL

Swadhinata Krira Sangha finally broke the jinx as they came from behind stunned ten men Saif SC by 2-1 goals in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Tuesday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

After the barren first half, Nigerian forward Emeka Ogbugh finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Saif in the 57th minute while forward Zillur Rahman restored the parity for Swadhinata in the 67th minute of the match.

Foreign recruit Ivan Maric sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Swadhinata in the 86th minute of the match from a penalty. Riyadul Hasan Rafi of Saif was show red card by the referee following his double yellow cards.

The day's win saw, bottom-ranked Swadhinata KS registered their second win in the league with nine points from 17 matches while Saif SC remained their previous collection of 30 points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the first phase, Saif SC dumped Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 5-1 goals held at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.



Bamba denies Rahmatganj's victory

Ivorian defender Youssouf Mory Bamba scored a late goal as Uttar Baridhara Club, came from behind, forced Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society to play a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Tuesday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

After the barren first half, Nigerian forward Sunday Chizoba finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Rahmatganj in the 80th minute, but Youssouf Mory Bamba denied Rahmatganj victory scoring a goal in the 90+2nd minute of the match.

With the day's outcome, Baridhara Club secured 13 points from 17 matches while traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj collected 11 points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the first phase, Rahmatganj MFS beat Baridhara Club by 3-1 goals held at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.








