Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Swadhinata KS stuns 10-man Saif SC in BPL

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

Swadhinata Krira Sangha finally broke the jinx as they came from behind stunned ten men Saif SC by 2-1 goals in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Tuesday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
After the barren first half, Nigerian forward Emeka Ogbugh finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Saif in the 57th minute while forward Zillur Rahman restored the parity for Swadhinata in the 67th minute of the match.
Foreign recruit Ivan Maric sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Swadhinata in the 86th minute of the match from a penalty. Riyadul Hasan Rafi of Saif was show red card by the referee following his double yellow cards.
The day's win saw, bottom-ranked Swadhinata KS registered their second win in the league with nine points from 17 matches while Saif SC remained their previous collection of 30 points playing the same number of matches.
Earlier, in the first phase, Saif SC dumped Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 5-1 goals held at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.

Bamba denies Rahmatganj's victory
Ivorian defender Youssouf Mory Bamba scored a late goal as Uttar Baridhara Club, came from behind, forced Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society to play a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Tuesday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
After the barren first half, Nigerian forward Sunday Chizoba finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Rahmatganj in the 80th minute, but Youssouf Mory Bamba denied Rahmatganj victory scoring a goal in the 90+2nd minute of the match.
With the day's outcome, Baridhara Club secured 13 points from 17 matches while traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj collected 11 points playing the same number of matches.
Earlier, in the first phase, Rahmatganj MFS beat Baridhara Club by 3-1 goals held at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fernandinho returns to Brazil's Athletico Paranaense
LAFC confirms 12-month Bale deal with options through 2024
Loew tips Goetze for Germany recall after Frankfurt move
Serena returns at Wimbledon as Nadal eyes next leg of Slam
French minister apologises for Champions League chaos
Shakib upbeat to win T20 series despite Test whitewash
Sri Lanka turn to spin in bid to inflict more pain on Australia
Swadhinata KS stuns 10-man Saif SC in BPL


Latest News
Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan passes away
Eid: Railway to run C'ganj-Dhaka route special cattle train from Jul 6
Committee to decide Eid-ul-Azha day Thursday
College student killed in Shahbagh road accident
BTRC: 5G internet within December
Mentally imbalanced woman killed in Natore road accident
Farmers of Kushtia expect bumper groundnuts yield
Nine-point directives for mosques to combat COVID surge
Drug peddler arrested in Mymensingh, policeman injured
Infinix brings Note 12
Most Read News
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week: spokesman
Death toll from missile attack on Ukrainian mall rises to 16
'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in 18-wheeler in Texas
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Putin to visit Tajikistan this week
Ground breaking era of cross-sector amelioration
DSCC terminates 31 employees
Helen Keller: Greatest of the greats
Putin guarantees supply of fertilizers to Brazil
Ship engine mechanic dies of electrocution in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft