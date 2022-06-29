Hosts sweep guests cleanly in Test series



Members of the West Indies team stand for a photo with the trophy after winning on the fourth day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 27, 2022. photo: AFP

Two sessions of day-4 of the game delayed by rain and Bangladesh resumed batting in the last session remaining 42 runs deficit than the West Indian first innings total as the visitors were on 132 for six on day-3. The last recognised batting pair of Bangladesh Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mehidy Miraz resumed from overnight's 16 and not.

Miraz however, got out after playing a boundary shot that exposed the tail of Bangladesh batting order. Ebadot Hossain came and went for a duck. Shohan then started to accelerate the innings playing big shots keeping him strike at much as possible. But all of the last three Bangladesh batters failed to open accounts as Shohan's buck couldn't last long. The wicketkeeper remained unbeaten on 60 off just 50 balls with six boundaries and couple of massives that helped Bangladesh to avoid an innings defeat. Guests were bowled out on 186 to set a tinny target of 13 runs for hosts.

Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seals claimed three wickets apiece.

West Indies in reply, reached the winning post from 2.5 overs without any lose though the opener John Campbell could got out on three if Ebadot could grip the catch at fine leg. Campbell scored nine of 13 runs and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite did the rest.

Earlier on October 24, West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat and tied on 234. Liton Das chipped in with 53 runs, Tamim Iqbal 46 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam scored 26 runs each.

Alzarri Joseph and Jauden Seals grasped three wickets apiece while Kyle Mayers and debutant Anderson Philip shared the rest between them equally.

West Indies in reply, piled up 408 runs in their first innings before being tied ridding on the bat of Kyle Mayers. He hoarded 146 runs while skipper Kraigg Brathwaite chipped in with 51 runs, John Campbell missed a fifty for five runs and Jermaine Blackwood had skittle out on 40 runs.

Khaled Ahmed hauled five wickets for 106 runs, which is his maiden fifer in Test cricket while Mehidy Miraz clinched three wickets respectively and Shoriful Islam picked the rest.

Kayle Mayers named the player of the match for his 146-run's knock alongside couple of wickets. He was also adjudged the Players of the series for accumulated 153 runs and six wickets.

The two sides will engage in three T20i matches set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16 respectively.







