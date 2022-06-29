Video
Wednesday, 29 June, 2022
Walton-BSJA Sports carnival rolls Thursday

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Sports Reporter

With the participation of more than 50 members in seven disciplines, the yearly sports carnival of the Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA) is beginning on Thursday, 30 June at the Bangabandhu National Stadium complex in Dhaka.
The disciplines are Table Tennis, Carrom, Chess, Swimming, Shooting, Archery, and Call Bridge. There will be both singles and doubles events of Table Tennis and Carrom.
Among these, Carrom, Chess, and Call Bridge will be played at the BSJA office while shooting and archery will be played at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium, and swimming at Ivy Rahman Swimming Pool.
It is the 2nd edition of the weeklong event and Walton Group is sponsoring Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association to arrange it. The champion, runner-up and the third placer will receive a cash prize. The Best of the Carnival Trophy will be given to the best performer. Walton will honour the best performer with a Chest Freezer.
To reveal information on the weeklong event, a press meet was held on Tuesday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium. BSJA president Sayeeduzzaman, general secretary Anisur Rahman, sponsor Walton Group's executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and others were present there.
In the press meet, Mr Sayeeduzzaman proposed a Media Sports Carnival for all the journalists of the country and asked the sponsors to come forward to make that happen.







