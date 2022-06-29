Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand tri-series 2022

Tigresses to receive Whitferns's hospitality in December

Bangladesh will engage with Pakistan and hosts New Zealand in a T20I tri-series between October 7 and October 14, before travelling to Australia for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in November. The Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) revealed the complete itinerary of the event on Tuesday officially.

Tigers will engage with Pakistan in the series starter. They will engage with Blackcaps on October 9 during the 1st round group stage matches. During the 2nd round, Mahmudllah and Co. will meet New Zealand and Pakistan respectively on October 12 and 13. Top two side on the point table will engage in the final slated for October 14.

Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host all the seven matches of the event.

The Tigers are now in West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches. They will travel to Zimbabwe in July to play five ODIs and three T20i matches while they will take part in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 27 to September 11.

CNZ also confirmed that New Zealand's women's team will also host Bangladesh for three T20I and three ODIs in December.

"Last summer's ICC Women's World Cup did so much to promote the game, and it will be great to see the WHITE FERNS in action right around the country," NZC chief executive David White said.

"And to have India, England and Sri Lanka touring here, on top of visits from Pakistan and Bangladesh, means cricket fans can look forward to a summer of top-quality cricket," he added.



T20I tri-series itinerary

7 Oct -Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

8 Oct - Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

9 Oct - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

11 Oct - New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

12 Oct - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

13 Oct -Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

14 Oct - Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.











