Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 12:54 PM
Journos laud PM for building Padma Bridge, giving conspirators a befitting reply  

Mutkijuddher Chetonar Sangbadik Forum Holds Procession In City

Published : Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Staff Correspondent

Mutkijuddher Chetonar Sangbadik Forum, a platform of pro-Liberation War journalists, organized a rally and procession expressing pleasure on the opening of the Padma Bridge at the National Press Club on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Prime Minister's former media adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also Editor of the Daily Observer, on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her bold stand to build and open the much-awaited Padma Bridge which will improve the livelihood of the people of the southern districts and play a vital role to redefine Bangladesh.
"On March 7 in 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared that 'Ebarer Sangram Amader Muktir Sangram, Ebarer Sangram, Swadhinotar Sangram.' Giving the bold announcement, he brought the country's independence. In 2012, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave announcement to construct the Padma Bridge with country's own resources and she implemented by opening the dream bridge on June 25, he said. "It was not possible to build the bridge without the boldness and commitment of the Prime Minister after World Bank's withdrawal from the project" he added.
He made the remark while speaking at a journalists rally. Muktijuddher Chetonar Sangbadik Forum, a  Journalists platform committed to the spirit of the Liberation War, organized the rally at the National Press Club premises to congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for opening the Padma Bridge. After the rally a colourful procession was brought out where the leaders of BFUJ, DUJ, DRU, Sub-Editors Council, Editors Forum, Women Journalists Forum participated.
The procession, led by Muktijuddher Chetonar Sangbadik Forum Convener Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, started from the Press Club and paraded the street along the Bangladesh Secretariat to Gulistan Zero Point and returned to the Press Club.
Among others, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, former Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist (BFUJ) President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, former BFUJ Secretary General Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and Shaban Mahmud addressed the rally.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said that by building the Padma Bridge from the country's own resources the Prime Minister has given the WB a befitting reply. She has shown her courage and commitment by constructing the bridge that has raised the country's image internationally.
Other journalist leaders have also praised the courage of the Prime Minister and prayed for her long life for the development of the country. They said that the bridge has now become the symbol of strength and dignity of the country. They condemned the conspiracies to foil the Padma Bridge project and urged the government to expose the persons and institutions who were involved in the                     conspiracies.


Journos laud PM for building Padma Bridge, giving conspirators a befitting reply  
